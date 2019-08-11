Coty Clarke capped a dominating capped a dominating Central Virginia Women’s Golf Tournament performance with yet another round under par Sunday at London Downs Golf Club in Forest.
Clarke shot a 2-under 70 to finish the three-day tournament at 6 under, 18 shots ahead of runner-up Becky Hawkins.
The victory is Clarke’s second straight CVWGT title, and it carried far less drama than last year’s crown when she erased a five-shot deficit in the final round and defeated Jillian Drinkard on the second hole of a playoff.
Clarke was the only player in the field to shoot under par in each of the three rounds.
Erica Bottoms finished third, 36 shots back of Clarke.
Nancy Huften won the first flight, Robin Burge claimed the second flight and Cary McFadden won the third flight.
Pam Poe shot a final-round 91 to win the Todd-Winks Division by seven shots over Linda Douthat.