In Appomattox, Coty Clarke flourished on Falling River Country Club’s challenging track Saturday and is running away from the rest of the field in the Central Virginia Women’s Golf Tournament.

Clarke shot a 3-under-par 69 at Falling River and moved to 4 under through two of the three rounds. The defending CVWGT champion holds a whopping 14-shot lead over Becky Hawkins heading into Sunday’s final round at London Downs Golf Club.

Hawkins shot 5 over for the second straight day and is at 10-over 153.

The championship flight is filled out with Erica Bottoms, Eadie Moran and Carmela Tardy at 20-over 163. Tardy, the 2016 CVWGT champion, shot the second-best round Saturday with a 76 to move into the top five.

Debbie Reynolds has a two-stroke lead over Nancy Huften in the first flight, Teresa Hudson and Robin Burge are tied for the second flight lead, and Robin Caughey owns a one-shot edge over Tate Culbreth in the third flight.

Pam Poe and Debbie Glass are tied for first in the Todd-Winks Division, which includes players who have a 15 or over handicap. The division is contested over two days.

Poe and Glass both shot 90 and hold a five-shot lead over Crimora Ayers and Linda Douthat.

