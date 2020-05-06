The Caroline League All-Star Game that was set to make its return to Lynchburg this year has been canceled.
The Lynchburg Hillcats were scheduled to host the event for the first time in 25 years on June 23 at Bank of the James Stadium (previously City Stadium) before the coronavirus pandemic forced the change.
“The decision to cancel the All-Star game was tough, but we are committed to the safety of our players and fans first and foremost,” Hillcats President Chris Jones said in a news release.
Jones said the organization still has "a positive outlook that we will have a jam-packed schedule this season."
In a previous interview with The News & Advance, Hillcats assistant general manager Matt Klein said the organization is hopeful for a June start date.
Minor League Baseball, which followed the majors' lead by putting the season on hold in March, has not released a timeline for a possible return to play. The majors will not return for at least another couple weeks.
Fans who have purchased tickets for the all-star game can request a refund or exchange the value of tickets by contact assistant general manager Peter Billups at pbillups@lynchburg-hillcats.com.
