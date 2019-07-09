19

Connor Burgess, seen in this file photo from May 2019, smiles after winning The Fox Puss Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club. Burgess failed to qualify for the U.S. Amateur Championships in local qualifying in Newport News on Tuesday, but will serve as a second alternate by virtue of his fourth-place finish. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance)

From staff reports

At James River Country Club in Newport News, E.C. Glass grad and current Virginia Tech golfer Connor Burgess fired twin 69s and finished 2 strokes under par in the 36-hole local qualifying rounds for the U.S. Amateur Championship.

Only two players advanced to the the U.S. Am, which will be held Aug. 12 through 18 at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Those two spots will belong to ODU’s Morgan Carter and East Carolina’s Patrick Stephenson, who tied at 4-under par (136) Tuesday.

Burgess’s aggregate 139 put him in fourth place, one shot behind Kelly Chinn, who finished at 3-under.

Burgess finished with four birdies, one eagle and four bogeys on the day.

As a second alternate, he’d available to play in the U.S. Am should both Carter and Stephenson withdraw.

