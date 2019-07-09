From staff reports
At James River Country Club in Newport News, E.C. Glass grad and current Virginia Tech golfer Connor Burgess fired twin 69s and finished 2 strokes under par in the 36-hole local qualifying rounds for the U.S. Amateur Championship.
Only two players advanced to the the U.S. Am, which will be held Aug. 12 through 18 at Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 4 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Those two spots will belong to ODU’s Morgan Carter and East Carolina’s Patrick Stephenson, who tied at 4-under par (136) Tuesday.
Burgess’s aggregate 139 put him in fourth place, one shot behind Kelly Chinn, who finished at 3-under.
Burgess finished with four birdies, one eagle and four bogeys on the day.
As a second alternate, he’d available to play in the U.S. Am should both Carter and Stephenson withdraw.