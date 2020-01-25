Lynchburg faced a substantial deficit near the end of the first half Saturday against Washington and Lee.
It took 10 minutes for the Hornets to completely erase the Generals’ advantage and engage in a back-and-forth battle for the next several minutes.
W&L, though, took over thanks to big points from William Brueggeman down the stretch to claim an 84-80 victory Saturday at Turner Gymnasium.
Brueggeman scored 14 of W&L’s 17 points in a four-minute stretch that saw the Generals (14-4, 6-3 ODAC) take an 80-74 lead with 3:10 remaining.
The run started after Chance Greene gave the Hornets (12-6, 7-2) a 70-65 lead with 7:48 remaining.
Brueggeman scored four points in a 37-second stretch to trim UL’s lead to one, and then he gave W&L the lead for good at 74-72 with a pair of free throws with 4:38 left.
He made two more 3s down the stretch to finish off his 18-point performance.
His teammate, Mark Lamendola, led W&L with 19 points.
The Generals overcame a 10-for-28 shooting performance in the second half by only committing three turnovers.
UL’s Tharon Suggs led all scorers with 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting.
W&L used a 20-5 run late in the first half to take a 53-42 halftime lead.
Lamendola scored seven points during the run, capped by a 3-pointer and a layup on back-to-back possessions to give the Generals their largest lead at 53-39.
The Hornets scored 22 of the second half’s first 32 points to take a 64-63 lead on Suggs’ free throws with 10:46 remaining.
T.C. Thacker added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots for UL, while Cody Lang finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Randolph 91, Emory & Henry 73
Randolph shot a sizzling 50% from the field in the first half, four players scored in double figures, and the WildCats cruised to a victory over Emory & Henry at Giles Gymnasium.
Justin Dula led all scorers with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and Evan Makle added 18 points and four 3-pointers for RC (7-11, 3-6 ODAC).
AJ Marshall added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench and Brian Smith finished with 10 points.
The WildCats made 10 3-pointers and shot 15 of 18 from the free throw line. They also turned 11 offensive rebounds in 20 second-chance points and 40 points in the paint.
Malcolm Morgan scored 14 points and shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Wasps (4-14, 1-8). E&H shot 35.7% (20 of 56) for the game.
