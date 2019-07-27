One crack of the bat put the Lynchburg Hillcats' lead in jeopardy, but the three runs they scored in the first inning Saturday at City Stadium proved enough for a win over the visiting Winston-Salem Dash.
Thanks to two RBIs each from Gavin Collins and Oscar Gonzalez, along with solid performances from a trio of pitchers, the Hillcats came away with a 4-2 victory to even the series at one game apiece.
In the first inning, a walk and a two-out single from Mitch Reeves set the stage for Collins and Gonzalez, who provided back-to-back run-scoring hits that gave the Hillcats a lead they never relinquished.
Collins knocked in the game's first run with a double, and Gonzalez's line drive to right field on the first pitch he saw sent home two more runners.
Winston-Salem (55-45) cut Lynchburg's lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning on Craig Dedelow's two run homer with no outs, but that's as much damage as the Hillcats (48-54) allowed.
The Dash recorded two more singles in the frame, but after Collins, the catcher, threw out a runner trying to steal second, starter Juan Mota recorded two strikeouts to escape the jam.
Following Mota's six-inning showing, Felix Tati and Yapson Gomez fired three scoreless frames to preserve the lead and give Lynchburg the win.
Mota (2-0) earned his second win in his second game with the Hillcats since being called up from Class A Lake County. He scattered seven hits, was responsible for the two runs (both earned), walked three and struck out five.
Tati threw one scoreless, hitless frame, and Gomez earned his fifth save after tossing two innings in which he gave up two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out two.
Collins, who also recorded an RBI single in the eighth inning for an insurance run and is hitting .343 in his last 12 games, and Gonzalez (3 for 4) combined for five of Lynchburg's nine hits.
Wilbis Santiago recorded a triple to increase his hit streak to 16 games.
Zach Remillard and Carlos Perez each had two hits for Winston-Salem, which tallied nine hits.
The 'Cats and Dash will play the rubber match in their three-game series at 3 p.m. today at City Stadium.