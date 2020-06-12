A stray cloud couldn’t prevent the sun from proudly beaming down on Calvin Falwell Field late Friday morning. The heat succumbed to a cool, refreshing early summer breeze that blew in from left-center field. That breeze allowed the aroma of hot dogs, pretzels and Cracker Jack to waft through the concourse. The ping from an aluminum bat broke a juncture of silence as a seeing-eye single found its way through the right side of the infield.
America’s pastime — in the form of travel baseball — filled a void missing for those in Lynchburg since mid-March. The Hill City finally got to host a live sporting event for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic brought the world of athletics to a grinding halt.
Dynamic Baseball’s 10-team, three-day tournament kicked off Friday morning at Bank of the James Stadium, the home of the Lynchburg Hillcats. The 10 teams were made up of players 17 years and younger.
“This is my love. This is why I do what I do,” Hillcats president Chris Jones said. “To see baseball, it gives me goosebumps sometimes just looking out there and finally seeing people get to use this beautiful facility.”
The 15-game tournament signaled the start of summer baseball action at the stadium, which features the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic on the Fourth of July.
That game, named in the memory of the former Hillcats general manager who died May 18 following a battle with cancer, is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will feature 43 high school players from the Seminole District who did not get to play their senior seasons this spring.
“I know our players and parents are thrilled to have this opportunity to play baseball with those they’ve played with or against for most of their lives,” Liberty High coach Jeremy Sink said in a written release from the Hillcats. “I think this is a true testament to the love this area has for baseball.
“We hope to be a part of the healing process for our entire area as we look for ways to return to normalcy,” he added.
A maximum of 2,000 tickets will be sold for the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic to adhere to social distancing guidelines that limit outdoor sporting events to 50% capacity.
The game will feature a bonus 10th inning and will be followed by a fireworks show.
“Now these seniors will have one last time to play with their teammates and in front of their friends and families,” Jefferson Forest High coach Ryan Gilleland said in a statement.
The Hillcats’ Fourth of July game usually draws a sellout crowd. With the Minor League Baseball season currently on pause, Jones wanted to do something special for the recent high school graduates and allow the community to come together. No decision on the MiLB season has been made yet.
“I’ve heard so many times throughout the community that people just want to see baseball. We’re giving that opportunity to have baseball,” Jones said. “ … At 50% capacity, we should be able to sell it out, especially for the high school kids.”
On Friday, every other row of chairback seats were roped off and signs were prominently displayed on the metal bleachers to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Hand sanitizer stations were placed at the concession stands, in the bathrooms and throughout the concourse for easy access.
“We worked hand-in-hand with the city and the deputy city manager [Reid Wodicka],” Jones said. “Reid helped us quite a bit on making sure that we do the right things to keep everybody safe and to be able for everybody to have a good time still.”
The dugouts were not crammed with players throughout the games, either. The first two rows of seats that curve behind home plate to each dugout were reserved for the players to sit when they weren’t in the field or set to bat.
“Luckily when we put these seats in two years ago, they’re on the ground. We call them kind of like dugout seats anyways,” Jones said. “They’re right in the action like they would be, probably even closer than they would be in the dugout. I think it’s a good vantage point for them to still be a part of the game and the comradery of the dugout, they can still have that and distance themselves, too.”
Dynamic Baseball is scheduled to return next weekend for more games, and Jones said a local Dirtbags organization — another travel baseball league — has a couple of weekends blocked off for games at the stadium.
Jones added there will be showcase days at the stadium, highlighted by Prep Baseball Report hosting the Top Prospects Games West on June 23.
“A lot of these tournaments are looking for places to play with the colleges closed and the high schools closed, and some of these bigger facilities in other states are closed,” Jones said. “They’re looking for places. We were able to accommodate. They came to us really.”
