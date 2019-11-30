Bianca Atkinson’s 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining gave Virginia Wesleyan the lead for good in a 59-58 come-from-behind victory over Randolph on Saturday afternoon at Giles Gymnasium.
The Marlins (2-4, 1-1 ODAC) trailed by 13 points in the third quarter and methodically chipped away at the deficit to set up the game-winning basket in the final seconds.
Alyssa Morroni gave the WildCats (2-4, 0-2) a 58-56 lead with a layup with 3:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, RC finished the game shooting 0 of 5 from the field with two turnovers to allow the Marlins to remain within one score.
The Marlins, though, missed their next three shots and committed a turnover before Atkinson’s 3-pointer off a set play allowed them to take their first lead since 24-23 midway through the second quarter.
Randolph led 52-39 following Yanessa Cabrera’s jumper with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Sabrina Jones led all players with 21 points and added nine rebounds for Virginia Wesleyan.
Amber Garrett scored 16 points and Cabrera added 13 points for RC.
