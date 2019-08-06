From staff reports
In Salem, the scoring see-saw finally came to a rest in the sixth inning, when the Lynchburg Hillcats used five hits to take the lead for good en route to a big 8-4 victory Tuesday over the Red Sox at Haley Toyota Field.
Lynchburg (52-58) and Salem went back and forth early on, with Salem (50-61) striking for two quick runs in the first inning before it gave up the advantage three frames later.
A three-run fourth inning put the Hillcats up 4-2, and a two-run homer from Salem’s Garrett Benge in the bottom half put the teams on even footing, but Lynchburg scored four times in the sixth to put the game away.
Gavin Collins smacked a leadoff home run over the left-center field fence to jumpstart the rally, and Mike Rivera’s double and Steven Kwan’s single sent home three additional runners.
Collins (2 for 5), Rivera (2 for 4) and Cody Farhat (2 for 3) all had multi-hit performances for the Hillcats, who tallied 12 total hits. All nine batters recorded a hit.
Collins, Rivera and Kwan finished with two RBIs apiece.
In addition to the production at the plate, Justin Garza and Jonathan Teaney also posted impressive performances on the mound out of the bullpen.
The two combined to throw five scoreless frames. Teaney recorded the final three outs, and Garza (5-8), who picked up the win, allowed just one hit in four innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Previously a starter, Garza climbed the mound as a reliever Tuesday for just the second time this season. He’s now up to eight straight scoreless frames in his last two outings.
For Salem, Benge and Edgar Corcino had two hits apiece. Keith Curcio and Tanner Nishioka, who doubled and singled, respectively, were responsible for the first two Red Sox runs.
Daniel Gonzalez (4-8) took the loss in his five-inning start, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits.
Tuesday’s game marked the first of a three-game series between the Hillcats and Red Sox and the first game of a six-game stretch that is crucial for Lynchburg’s playoff hopes.
Following the series in Salem, Lynchburg heads to Potomac for another three-game set. The three teams are battling for the Northern Division’s final spot in the Carolina League postseason, which is determined by second-half standings.
Currently, Salem and Potomac are tied at the top of the standings while Lynchburg is 4 1/2 games back.
Game 2 between the Hillcats and Red Sox is slated for 7:05 p.m. today at Haley Toyota Field.