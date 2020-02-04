Cody Lang and T.C. Thacker had different ideas when it came to their college plans.
Lang wanted to be just far enough away from the place he called home, Amherst County. A 20-minute drive over the James River, it turned out, was enough distance.
A year later, Thacker, also an Amherst County High grad, aimed to put more space between his college home and the area in which he grew up.
“I definitely wanted to get away, farther than 20 minutes,” Thacker said.
But the University of Lynchburg was the right place for him, too.
Separated for one school year in 2016-17 because of their age difference — Lang is now a senior at UL while Thacker is a junior — the two who played together for years in Amherst were reunited for the 2017-18 season.
Since then, they’ve seen their roles increase for the Hornets men’s basketball team, which aims to stop a three-game slide tonight when it takes on crosstown rival Randolph at 7 p.m. at Turner Gymnasium.
Lang as a freshman contributed just 1.1 points per game. Now, he averages 8.5 points a contest.
Thacker, meanwhile, checks in at 14.4 points per game, up from 6.9 two years ago and eight last season.
“Just to see the improvement of those guys … has been great,” Lynchburg coach Hilliary Scott said. “You can tell those guys have been together for a while with some of the play and action they’ve had.”
The two look for each other, the coach added, opening up more options under the basket, where the Hornets try to make their living with high-percentage shots. Thacker said he and Lang also aim to get defenses to collapse on them, opening up options for their teammates on the perimeter.
The two also lead the Hornets on the glass, an area Scott said is key to the Hornets’ chances against the WildCats tonight.
“I feel like both of us, since we’re the 4 and 5, the bigs on the team, the big thing is rebounding, both offensively and defensively,” Lang said.
Finally healthy after battling injuries his first couple seasons, Thacker is the Hornets’ leading rebounder at 9.7 boards a game, a number that also is second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, and Lang isn’t far behind. He pulls down seven rebounds per game.
The duo together have tallied 10 double-doubles.
“It’s neat to see two local guys getting a chance to really get some things done and get it done together,” Scott said, “and hopefully that’ll lead to some wins as we finish up the season.”
There’s been no shortage of impressive performances for Thacker, who has eight games with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Lang consistently provides more quiet contributions. Except for the last time the Hornets matched up with Randolph.
In a 13-point win on Jan. 8, Lang erupted for a career night, setting new bests in both points (26) and rebounds (15) to lead the Hornets, who won the battle on the glass and in the paint, where Lang and Thacker thrive.
Tonight, Lynchburg (12-8, 7-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) hopes for a similar performance in the rematch, which features another Amherst grad on the other side: Randolph junior CJ Loving.
The WildCats’ second-leading rebounder at 5.3 per game also chips in 8.4 points per game and likely will match up with his former teammate, Thacker. The Lynchburg junior said the history between he and Loving only adds to the fire surrounding the crosstown rivalry.
“It’s definitely always a good time,” Thacker said of playing against Loving. “… That’s definitely a cool experience guarding him, not [just] playing him.”
After the game, Thacker added, “it’s all love” between the former Amherst teammates. But during the 40 minutes on the court, both teams know how important a win is.
Randolph, like Lynchburg, is in need of a victory, too, as it enters with a two-game skid and just a 3-8 record in ODAC play (7-13 overall).
“Especially coming off three straight losses, it could be a really big turning point for us,” Thacker said of a potential win.
“Let’s come out and win this and keep moving forward.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
