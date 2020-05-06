UL Basketball Feature 16

Lynchburg forward Cody Lang works his way around Washington and Lee guard Kevin Dennin in the post on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Turner Gymnasium.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

Amherst County High grad and University of Lynchburg men's basketball player Cody Lang earned an All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year designation for 2020. 

Lang was one of 10 UL senior athletes to pick up the honor from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. 

The NSCA each spring recognizes student-athletes most dedicated to strength and conditioning to help their performances in their fields of play, according to a UL news release. UL athletes who earned the recognition were nominated by the school's strength and conditioning staff.

Lang, a forward, finished the 2019-20 season fifth on the team in scoring at 7.9 points per game and second in rebounding — behind another Amherst grad, T.C. Thacker — at 6.9 rebounds per contest.

