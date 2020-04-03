We're Open!

Restaurants
|Business
|Pick-Up
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Benny Scarpetta
|Yes
|No
|434-528-5111
|1019 Main St. Lynchburg, VA 24504
|https://www.bennysva.com/locations/benny-scarpettas/
|Bojangles
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-316-5359
|3280 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
|www.bojangles.com
|Bojangles
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-385-7016
|7819 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
|www.bojangles.com
|Bull's Steak House
|Yes
|No
|434-385-7581
|1887 Graves Mill Road
|bullssteakhouse.com
|Charley's
|Yes
|Website
|434-237-5988
|707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg 24502
|charleyslynchburg.com
|Dudley's Family Style Restaurant
|Yes/TakeOut
|No
|434-845-5345
|4614 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, Va 24572
|East Coast Wings + Grill
|Yes/Growlers
|Doordash
|434-616-6297
|19399 Forest Road Suite #5, Lynchburg, VA 24502
|eastcoastwings.com
|Famous Anthony's
|Yes
|Website
|540-772-1023
|2104 Wards Road Lynchburg, VA 24502
|https://www.famousanthonys.com/
|Iron & Ale
|Yes/Growlers
|Yes
|434-944-9697
|106 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg 24502
|ironandale.com
|Ledo's Pizza
|Yes
|No
|434 237 9495
|126 Old Graves Mill Rd
|ledopizza.com
|Market at Main
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-847-9040
|904 Main St. Lynchburg Va 24504
|marketatmain.com
|Millie's Living Cafe
|Yes
|No
|434-616-3621
|1701 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, Va 24502
|www.millieslivingcafe.com
|Montana Plain's Bakery #2
|Yes
|No
|434-239-1779
|102 Trade Wynd Drive
|montanaplainsbakery.com
|Sawa Japanese Steakhouse
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-525-2888
|14595 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551
|sawahibachiva.com
|Texas Inn Cornerstone
|Yes
|Yes
|434-534-3144
|110 Cornerstone Lynchburg 24502
|texasinn.com
|Texas Inn Downtown
|Yes
|Yes
|434-846-3823
|422 Main Street Lynchburg 24504
|texasinn.com
|The Water Dog
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-333-4681
|1016 Jefferson St, Lynchburg VA 24504
|thewaterdog.com
|Trade Winds Subs & Deli
|Yes/Curbside
|Yes
|434-528-3218
|2201 Langehorne Rd, Lynchburg
|btolbort1950@gmail.com
|Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria
|Yes/Curbside
|No
|434-455-4338
|4018 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
|vinnysitaliangrill.com
Other Openings
|Business
|Open
|Limits
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Alpaca by Jaca
|Yes
|10 people rule
|434-942-4005
|18013 Forest Rd E06, Forest, Va 24551
|alpacabyjaca.com
|Aylor's Farm & Garden
|Yes
|Deli Closed
|434-525-1007
|16075 US-221 Forest, VA
|facebook.com/aylors
|Bookshop on the Avenue
|Yes
|10 people rule
|434-845-1336
|3407 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg
|bookshopontheavenue.com
|Central Virginia Chiropractic Center, Inc
|Yes
|By Appointment
|434-237-0413
|7327 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg
|centralvirginiachiro.com
|Cleaning Connection
|Yes
|Residential/Commercial
|434-846-3641
|135 Seminole Dr. Madison Heights, VA
|cleaningconnectionva.com
|Essex Bank
|Yes
|Drive-Up/Appt.
|434-385-1650
|3638 Old Forest Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501
|EssexBank.com
|Essex Bank
|Yes
|Drive-Up/Appt.
|434-237-1323
|21437 Timberlake Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502
|EssexBank.com
|GE Credit Union
|Yes
|1 person at a time
|434-237-2141
|2300 Wards Rd, Suite E
|MyGECreditUnion.com
|Givens Books/Little Dickens
|Yes
|10 people rule (curbside & delivery)
|434-385-5027
|2206 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg
|givensbooks.com
|Hometown Pharmacy
|Yes
|434-929-1000
|196 Amelon Square, Madison Heights
|hometownrxva.com
|JMJ Landscaping Supply
|Yes
|Deliver/Drive Thru
|434-239-5311
|14719 Wards Rd, Lynchburg
|jmjcompanies.com
|Mabry Auto Group
|Yes
|10 people/showroom
|434-477-5712
|All Locations
|www.mabrygroup.com
|Overstreet Hardware and Rental
|Yes
|Delivery Limits
|434-385-5150
|2650 Lakeside Dr
|https://overstreethardware.com/
|Overstreet Hardware & Home
|Yes
|Delivery Limits
|434-363-3797
|15097 Forest Rd
|https://overstreethardware.com/
|Phillips Equipment Corp.
|Yes
|10 people rule
|434-821-2649
|10364 Wards Rd. Rustburg, VA 24588
|http://phillipsequipmentcorp.com/
|SafeSide Tactical
|Yes
|Range Closed, 10 in store
|434-849-8812
|2309 Mayflower Dr. Lynchburg
|safesidelynchburg.com
|The Clothes Spin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat
|Yes
|10 people rule
|2901 Memorial Avenue Lynchburg
|clothesspin.com
|The Clothes Spin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat
|Yes
|10 people rule
|3659 South Amherst Highway Madison Heights
|clothesspin.com
|VCA Boonsboro Animal Hospital
|Yes
|434-384-7799
|6097 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, Va
|vcahospitals.com
