We're Open!

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR FIRE WEATHER...

WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT HIGHER RATES OF SPREAD FOR
WILDLAND FIRES TODAY.

THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY NORTHWEST
WINDS WILL RESULT IN EXCELLENT DRYING CONDITIONS TODAY. IN SPITE
OF RECENT RAINFALL, SURFACE CONDITIONS WILL DRY QUICKLY.
WOODLAND FUELS, SUCH AS LEAF LITTER AND PINE NEEDLE CAST WILL BE
MOST RECEPTIVE TO FIRE SPREAD.

A VERY DRY AIRMASS RESIDES OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION. THIS
WILL RESULT IN CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON, WITH
HUMIDITY MINIMUMS DIPPING UNDER 20 PERCENT.  THE LOW HUMIDITY
COUPLED WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE PIEDMONT WHERE
TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE WARMEST.

OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

Restaurants

Business Pick-Up Delivery Phone Address Website
Benny Scarpetta Yes No 434-528-5111 1019 Main St. Lynchburg, VA 24504 https://www.bennysva.com/locations/benny-scarpettas/
Bojangles Yes Doordash 434-316-5359 3280 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 www.bojangles.com
Bojangles Yes Doordash 434-385-7016 7819 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 www.bojangles.com
Bull's Steak House Yes No 434-385-7581 1887 Graves Mill Road bullssteakhouse.com
Charley's Yes Website 434-237-5988 707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg 24502 charleyslynchburg.com
Dudley's Family Style Restaurant Yes/TakeOut No 434-845-5345 4614 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights, Va 24572
East Coast Wings + Grill Yes/Growlers Doordash 434-616-6297 19399 Forest Road Suite #5, Lynchburg, VA 24502 eastcoastwings.com
Famous Anthony's Yes Website 540-772-1023 2104 Wards Road Lynchburg, VA 24502 https://www.famousanthonys.com/
Iron & Ale Yes/Growlers Yes 434-944-9697 106 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg 24502 ironandale.com
Ledo's Pizza Yes No 434 237 9495 126 Old Graves Mill Rd ledopizza.com
Market at Main Yes Doordash 434-847-9040 904 Main St. Lynchburg Va 24504 marketatmain.com
Millie's Living Cafe Yes No 434-616-3621 1701 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, Va 24502 www.millieslivingcafe.com
Montana Plain's Bakery #2 Yes No 434-239-1779 102 Trade Wynd Drive montanaplainsbakery.com
Sawa Japanese Steakhouse Yes Doordash 434-525-2888 14595 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551 sawahibachiva.com
Texas Inn Cornerstone Yes Yes 434-534-3144 110 Cornerstone Lynchburg 24502 texasinn.com
Texas Inn Downtown Yes Yes 434-846-3823 422 Main Street Lynchburg 24504 texasinn.com
The Water Dog Yes Doordash 434-333-4681 1016 Jefferson St, Lynchburg VA 24504 thewaterdog.com
Trade Winds Subs & Deli Yes/Curbside Yes 434-528-3218 2201 Langehorne Rd, Lynchburg btolbort1950@gmail.com
Vinny's Italian Grill & Pizzeria Yes/Curbside No 434-455-4338 4018 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502 vinnysitaliangrill.com

Other Openings

Business Open Limits Phone Address Website
Alpaca by Jaca Yes 10 people rule 434-942-4005 18013 Forest Rd E06, Forest, Va 24551 alpacabyjaca.com
Aylor's Farm & Garden Yes Deli Closed 434-525-1007 16075 US-221 Forest, VA facebook.com/aylors
Bookshop on the Avenue Yes 10 people rule 434-845-1336 3407 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg bookshopontheavenue.com
Central Virginia Chiropractic Center, Inc Yes By Appointment 434-237-0413 7327 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg centralvirginiachiro.com
Cleaning Connection Yes Residential/Commercial 434-846-3641 135 Seminole Dr. Madison Heights, VA cleaningconnectionva.com
Essex Bank Yes Drive-Up/Appt. 434-385-1650 3638 Old Forest Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501 EssexBank.com
Essex Bank Yes Drive-Up/Appt. 434-237-1323 21437 Timberlake Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502 EssexBank.com
GE Credit Union Yes 1 person at a time 434-237-2141 2300 Wards Rd, Suite E MyGECreditUnion.com
Givens Books/Little Dickens Yes 10 people rule (curbside & delivery) 434-385-5027 2206 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg givensbooks.com
Hometown Pharmacy Yes 434-929-1000 196 Amelon Square, Madison Heights hometownrxva.com
JMJ Landscaping Supply Yes Deliver/Drive Thru 434-239-5311 14719 Wards Rd, Lynchburg jmjcompanies.com
Mabry Auto Group Yes 10 people/showroom 434-477-5712 All Locations www.mabrygroup.com
Overstreet Hardware and Rental Yes Delivery Limits 434-385-5150 2650 Lakeside Dr https://overstreethardware.com/
Overstreet Hardware & Home Yes Delivery Limits 434-363-3797 15097 Forest Rd https://overstreethardware.com/
Phillips Equipment Corp. Yes 10 people rule 434-821-2649 10364 Wards Rd. Rustburg, VA 24588 http://phillipsequipmentcorp.com/
SafeSide Tactical Yes Range Closed, 10 in store 434-849-8812 2309 Mayflower Dr. Lynchburg safesidelynchburg.com
The Clothes Spin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat Yes 10 people rule 2901 Memorial Avenue Lynchburg clothesspin.com
The Clothes Spin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat Yes 10 people rule 3659 South Amherst Highway Madison Heights clothesspin.com
VCA Boonsboro Animal Hospital Yes 434-384-7799 6097 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, Va vcahospitals.com
