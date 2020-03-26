We're Open!

Restaurants

Business Pick-Up Delivery Phone Address Website
Applebee's Yes Doordash 434-385-8055 3219 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501 www.applebees.com
Bojangles Yes Doordash 434-316-5359 3280 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 www.bojangles.com
Bojangles Yes Doordash 434-385-7016 7819 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502 www.bojangles.com
Bull's Steak House Yes No 434-385-7581 1887 Graves Mill Road bullssteakhouse.com
Charley's Yes No 434-237-5988 707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg 24502 charleyslynchburg.com
Chestnut Hill Bakery Yes No 434-239-8205 5216 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg chestnuthillbakeryva.com
East Coast Wings + Grill Yes/Growlers Doordash 434-616-6297 19399 Forest Road Suite #5, Lynchburg, VA 24502 eastcoastwings.com
Georgia's Subs Salads More Yes Yes 434-846-3622 915 Main St., Lynchburg eatatgeorgias.com
Iron & Ale Yes Yes 434-944-9697 106 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg 24502 ironandale.com
Ledo's Pizza Yes No 434 237 9495 126 Old Graves Mill Rd ledopizza.com
Market at Main Yes Doordash 434-847-9040 904 Main St. Lynchburg Va 24504 marketatmain.com
Montana Plain's Bakery #2 Yes No 434-239-1779 102 Trade Wynd Drive montanaplainsbakery.com
Sawa Japanese Steakhouse Yes Doordash 434-525-2888 14595 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551 sawahibachiva.com
Shaker's Yes No 434-847-7425 3401 Candler's Mt. Road shakers.com
Texas Inn Tavern Yes Grub Hub 434-534-3144 110 Cornerstone Lynchburg 24502 texasinn.com
Texas Inn Downtown Yes Uber Eats 434-846-3823 422 Main Street Lynchburg 24504 texasinn.com

Other Openings

Business Open Limits Phone Address Website
Aylor's Farm & Garden Yes Deli Closed 434-525-1007 16075 US-221 Forest, VA facebook.com/aylors
Bookshop on the Avenue Yes 10 people rule 434-845-1336 3407 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg bookshopontheavenue.com
Central Virginia Chiropractic Center, Inc Yes By Appointment 434-237-0413 7327 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg centralvirginiachiro.com
GE Credit Union Yes 1 person at a time 434-237-2141 2300 Wards Rd, Suite E MyGECreditUnion.com
Givens Books/Little Dickens Yes 10 people rule (also curbside & delivery) 434-385-5027 2206 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg givensbooks.com
Hometown Pharmacy Yes 434-929-1000 196 Amelon Square, Madison Heights
JMJ Landscaping Supply Yes Deliver/Drive Thru 434-239-5311 14719 Wards Rd, Lynchburg jmjcompanies.com
Overstreet Hardware and Rental Yes Delivery Limits 434-385-5150 2650 Lakeside Dr https://overstreethardware.com/
Overstreet Hardware & Home Yes Delivery Limits 434-363-3797 15097 Forest Rd https://overstreethardware.com/
The Clothespin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat Yes 10 people rule 2901 Memorial Avenue Lynchburg
The Clothespin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat Yes 10 people rule 3659 South Amherst Highway Madison Heights
VCA Boonsboro Animal Hospital Yes 434-384-7799 6097 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, Va vcahospitals.com
