We're Open!

Restaurants
|Business
|Pick-Up
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Applebee's
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-385-8055
|3219 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501
|www.applebees.com
|Bojangles
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-316-5359
|3280 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
|www.bojangles.com
|Bojangles
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-385-7016
|7819 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
|www.bojangles.com
|Bull's Steak House
|Yes
|No
|434-385-7581
|1887 Graves Mill Road
|bullssteakhouse.com
|Charley's
|Yes
|No
|434-237-5988
|707 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg 24502
|charleyslynchburg.com
|Chestnut Hill Bakery
|Yes
|No
|434-239-8205
|5216 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg
|chestnuthillbakeryva.com
|East Coast Wings + Grill
|Yes/Growlers
|Doordash
|434-616-6297
|19399 Forest Road Suite #5, Lynchburg, VA 24502
|eastcoastwings.com
|Georgia's Subs Salads More
|Yes
|Yes
|434-846-3622
|915 Main St., Lynchburg
|eatatgeorgias.com
|Iron & Ale
|Yes
|Yes
|434-944-9697
|106 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg 24502
|ironandale.com
|Ledo's Pizza
|Yes
|No
|434 237 9495
|126 Old Graves Mill Rd
|ledopizza.com
|Market at Main
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-847-9040
|904 Main St. Lynchburg Va 24504
|marketatmain.com
|Montana Plain's Bakery #2
|Yes
|No
|434-239-1779
|102 Trade Wynd Drive
|montanaplainsbakery.com
|Sawa Japanese Steakhouse
|Yes
|Doordash
|434-525-2888
|14595 Forest Rd, Forest, VA 24551
|sawahibachiva.com
|Shaker's
|Yes
|No
|434-847-7425
|3401 Candler's Mt. Road
|shakers.com
|Texas Inn Tavern
|Yes
|Grub Hub
|434-534-3144
|110 Cornerstone Lynchburg 24502
|texasinn.com
|Texas Inn Downtown
|Yes
|Uber Eats
|434-846-3823
|422 Main Street Lynchburg 24504
|texasinn.com
Other Openings
|Business
|Open
|Limits
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|Aylor's Farm & Garden
|Yes
|Deli Closed
|434-525-1007
|16075 US-221 Forest, VA
|facebook.com/aylors
|Bookshop on the Avenue
|Yes
|10 people rule
|434-845-1336
|3407 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg
|bookshopontheavenue.com
|Central Virginia Chiropractic Center, Inc
|Yes
|By Appointment
|434-237-0413
|7327 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg
|centralvirginiachiro.com
|GE Credit Union
|Yes
|1 person at a time
|434-237-2141
|2300 Wards Rd, Suite E
|MyGECreditUnion.com
|Givens Books/Little Dickens
|Yes
|10 people rule (also curbside & delivery)
|434-385-5027
|2206 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg
|givensbooks.com
|Hometown Pharmacy
|Yes
|434-929-1000
|196 Amelon Square, Madison Heights
|JMJ Landscaping Supply
|Yes
|Deliver/Drive Thru
|434-239-5311
|14719 Wards Rd, Lynchburg
|jmjcompanies.com
|Overstreet Hardware and Rental
|Yes
|Delivery Limits
|434-385-5150
|2650 Lakeside Dr
|https://overstreethardware.com/
|Overstreet Hardware & Home
|Yes
|Delivery Limits
|434-363-3797
|15097 Forest Rd
|https://overstreethardware.com/
|The Clothespin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat
|Yes
|10 people rule
|2901 Memorial Avenue Lynchburg
|The Clothespin 24 Hour Self Service Laundromat
|Yes
|10 people rule
|3659 South Amherst Highway Madison Heights
|VCA Boonsboro Animal Hospital
|Yes
|434-384-7799
|6097 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg, Va
|vcahospitals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.