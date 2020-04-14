We have to help support our local businesses

An Open Letter from the News & Advance Publisher:

Kelly Mirt

Kelly E. Mirt Publisher of The News & Advance.

Lynchburg’s Region of local businesses needs our support.

One solution is within our grasp.

No public events, reduced travel, pick-up orders only and business closures have many of our local businesses reeling. We need to figure out how to keep local businesses in our community. These local business owners are members of our community, employers of our neighbors, and providers of a wide array of goods, services and food that keep our community alive.

As the leading media outlet in the Lynchburg region, we at the News & Advance are encouraging our readers to check out our “Buy Local” for what our community’s businesses have to offer, and purchase a gift card through this marketplace.

Special thanks go to Gentry Locke Attorneys: www.gentrylockeattorneys.com and The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance: www.lynchburgregion.org for helping sponsor this initiative, thereby making this service free for any local business.

Every little bit helps right now.

Please check out our “Buy Local” page to see who is offering gift cards by clicking here. 

Once there you’ll find which local businesses are offering gift cards for sale. Check this link regularly as the list will continue to expand.

If you are a business and would like to be part of this free offering please click here. 

On behalf of our community, thank you!

