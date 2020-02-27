Fore! The weather is just starting to get a bit warmer and that can only mean one thing - it’s golf season. Of course, it also means that it’s the beginning of spring too, but for the lovers of the greatest game ever played, it’s time to hit the greens. If you’ve never played golf before or it’s been some time since you’ve been on the course, that’s okay. From beginners to pros, golf has something for everyone.
“Golf is a challenge, but it’s not incredibly difficult,” said Aaron Marks, head golf professional at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg, Virginia. Their classic Boonsboro championship golf course opened for play in 1928. “The course is in great condition. There are a variety of holes, some longer and some shorter.”
You can become one of the millions of Americans who enjoy the game of golf every year. According to the National Golf Foundation, an estimated 33.5 million Americans aged six and up played golf – both on-course and off-course – in 2018. This includes 24.2 million people who played on a golf course and another 9.3 million who participated exclusively in off-course golf activities at places like driving ranges, indoor golf simulators or golf entertainment venues.
If you have never stepped foot on a golf course or if you need more work on your swing or putt, don’t worry…there are many ways to learn and improve your game. Starting in April, the Boonsboro Country Club, a private club, offers their members weekly golf clinics for women and juniors as well as individual lessons for everyone by their excellent golf professionals.
“If you are a beginner, we’re going to introduce you to golf basics in the clinics as well as provide instruction,” said Marks. “The more you get out there and get around other people, the more you will realize that golf is fun and exciting. You can always improve and do even better the next day.”
The facility also offers a driving range and a short game practice facility, but Marks encourages newbies to remember what golf is all about. “Playing golf isn’t about being a great golfer, it’s about having fun,” said Marks.
The Boonsboro Country Club golf course in Lynchburg, Virginia is open year-round, with a wonderfully wide variety of holes, from easy to difficult. This 18-hole course is truly unique with its terrain and gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As you walk or ride the greens in the mountainous foothills, you’ll be surrounded by stunning vistas while honing your golf game.
To enjoy the golf course, take a clinic or participate in a tournament, contact the Boonsboro Country Club for more information on membership and the application requirements. Different levels of membership are available to fit different lifestyles and ages. In addition to the golf course, the club has the following amenities: eight outdoor sub-irrigated, fast-dry clay tennis courts, state-of-the-art indoor tennis facility with four cushioned indoor courts, group fitness including TRX Training & Current Exercise Science, banquet and catering facilities, large family pool with wading pool for little ones and both elegant and casual dining facilities.
For more information about Boonsboro Country Club, call 434-384-2111 or visit https://www.boonsborocc.com.
