If you’re looking for something to do on Saturdays this late summer and fall that’s exciting, family-friendly and affordable — and will create memories to last a lifetime — look no further than Williams Stadium in Lynchburg.
The Liberty Flames begin their second season at college football’s highest level and it’s lining up to be even more thrilling than last year. After one of the most successful debut seasons in “FBS” history — that’s the top Division 1 level — the Flames return with some big games, star players and a coach who likes to light up the scoreboard.
Consider all the ways that a Liberty Flames football game might be the best value for your entertainment dollar.
1. Great to Be With a Winner
Following eight conference championships at the FCS level, Liberty stepped up to the big leagues of college football with one of the most successful FBS debuts in history. The Flames became just the ninth team in NCAA history to record six wins against vastly improved competition during their first season in the top division. A repeat performance this season — or anything better — could catapult them into a bowl game — the Holy Grail of college football.
2. Shootouts are Fun
New head football coach Hugh Freeze led Mississippi to the #3 ranking in the nation twice and sent dozens of players to the NFL, including 11 first-round draft picks. Coach Freeze runs an up-tempo offense that promises plenty of scoring. You like 45-44 games? Coach Freeze’s 2015 Mississippi team averaged 41 points-per-game. You don’t even have to be a football fan to love those.
3. Buckshot and Gandy-Golden
The Flames bring back many of their best players from last season, including the dynamic passing duo of quarterback Stephen Buckshot Calvert and Antonio Gandy-Golden. Buckshot — his real name! — has thrown for more than 6,400 yards the last two seasons and Gandy-Golden has caught 140 passes for 2,100 yards himself. And if you think they were hot before, wait until they get the Freeze treatment.
4. Affordable Tickets
How much would you pay for all that entertainment? Well you don’t need nearly that much! General Admission tickets cost just $70 for the entire home schedule — less than $12/game. That’s a full season of entertainment for the price of two tankfuls of gas.
5. Gorgeous Stadium and Early Game Time
Newly renovated Williams Stadium has more concession stands and restrooms, WiFi capability and plenty of parking right next door. It makes for a great fan experience. On top of that, evening home games start at 6:00 pm, so your family can have a raucous evening and still get the kids to bed by a reasonable hour.
6. Featured Games
Being an Independent means Liberty can play whoever it likes. Come to the first game of the season and watch the Flames test themselves against Syracuse University, the first Big 5 opponent in Williams Stadium history. The Flames take on in-state rival Hampton on September 21 and Maine comes to Williams on October 19 for all the festivities of Homecoming Week. The traditional Military Appreciation game is the Saturday after Thanksgiving against New Mexico State, featuring an emotion-packed 20-minute halftime show saluting current and former members of the military.
7. The Pomp! The Circumstance! The Pre-Game Show!
You get your money’s worth even before the game begins — with Flames Fan Fest at the athletic facility next door to the stadium. Get pumped for the action with music, kids’ activities, and a rocking good time in an air-conditioned facility.
A high-profile coach, two big stars who can rip it up, bigtime opponents, a spectacular game-time atmosphere and an entertainment bargain you can’t beat: it all adds up to the most entertaining season in Liberty University football history. Get your tickets today! Visit Liberty.edu/Flames or call (434) 582-SEAT (7328) to reserve your piece of the action.