Wouldn’t it be great to see an exciting championship college basketball team bring back its best players and the national coach of the year to make memories in the final season of its historic arena?
That’s 2019-20 Liberty Flames basketball. It’s the most anticipated season in Liberty history, and you can watch all the thrilling action for less than it costs to see a movie.
And it gets even better.
There are so many reasons to snag your season tickets to games while you can this year. Here are just the seven big ones:
1. We Are the Champions, My Friend!
The 2018-19 Liberty Flames won a record 16 of 17 games at home last season en route to the ASUN conference co-championship, league tournament championship and shocking NCAA victory over powerhouse Mississippi State.
And the 2019-20 version might be improved!
2. The Boys are Back in Town
Eight of the team’s 10 top scorers return, including ASUN tournament MVP Scottie James, preseason ASUN Player of the Year Caleb Homesley, and Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year Ritchie McKay. No wonder the Flames have been tabbed the favorites to cut down the nets again this year. If you like winning, come see the Flames!
3. Last Memories at the Vines Center
After an historic run, the 30-year-old Vines Center hosts Flames hoops one last time this season before being replaced by brand new Liberty Arena. It’s your last chance to create Vines Center memories with your family -- and what a team to do it with.
4. Great Family Entertainment
Season tickets for the Flames’ 14 home games cost roughly half the price of single game purchases, and you get to see all the exciting action, including eight crucial league tilts and seven Friday or Saturday night contests. Get loud and proud with the crowd as the Flames battle the rest of the ASUN for league supremacy and another berth in the NCAA tournament. It’ll get so deafening, you won’t be able to hear yourself think, “This is amazing!”
5. Flying Houndz & America Night
When the balls stop bouncing at halftime, the fun is just beginning. Come see the “Flying Houndz” Frisbee-chasing dogs put on an aerial display on November 8, or the “Diaper Dash“ between competing kids on January 11. Join us for special theme nights, like January 30, when Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and the gang arrive for “Friends (TV) Night,” or February 1, when we celebrate the land we love on “America Night.”
6. Lipscomb Wants Revenge
The Bisons of Lipscomb shared the ASUN title with Liberty last year, but fell to the Flames, 74-68 in a scintillating league championship game broadcast on ESPN. Liberty went to the NCAA tournament and stunned an SEC foe while Lipscomb headed off to the NIT. The Bison will visit the Vine Center on January 18 looking for revenge in a game that promises non-stop action.
7. Season Tickets: What a Bargain!
Where else can you enjoy hours of entertainment with the family for 8 bucks a person? That’s the per-game price of a season ticket at the premium level.
Get your season tickets today to Liberty University’s most-anticipated basketball season before they’re all sold out. Visit www.LUBasketball.com or call (434) 582-SEAT (7328) to reserve your piece of the action.
