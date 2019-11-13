Work off your Thanksgiving meal before you eat it this year! Join the largest 5K in the area for the 2019 Lynchburg Turkey Trot, presented by Wells Fargo. A Thanksgiving tradition since 1988, the race is as much part of the Lynchburg holiday season as cranberry sauce.
Why do 3,000 Virginians run this race every Thanksgiving morning? Because it’s good for the body, psyche and soul. Consider these amazing benefits:
1. It’s Fun for the Whole Family
The Turkey Trot benefits HumanKind, the organization in Lynchburg that strengthens families. As a 5K, and with lower registration costs for children, the Turkey Trot is designed to strengthen your family – both physically and emotionally. Running and then celebrating the holiday together can deepen that bond among children and parents. You’ll even see multiple generations of families signing up and running together.
2. You Can Have That Extra Slice of Pie!
An average person running at an average pace burns between 300 and 450 calories over 5K, enough to cover that second slice of pie at your Thanksgiving meal. In fact, you can win the whole pie if you finish first in your age group – but beware: running that fast can burn fewer calories because you’re not running as long!
3. It Benefits Our Community
Your participation helps HumanKind provide a broad range of services that foster the social, mental and financial well-being of families and individuals. With a focus on empowering people of all backgrounds and abilities, HumanKind helps equip people to improve their lives for themselves and their families. HumanKind serves thousands of people right here in Lynchburg and surrounding counties.
4. What a Great Way to Give Thanks!
Pushing your body, breaking a sweat with your family around you and helping others breeds gratitude for all the gifts you have this holiday season. It’s the perfect state of mind to create on your way to Thanksgiving dinner.
5. Food Trucks!
Carb load a waffle for breakfast or sip some hot coffee to warm up for the race at the food trucks on site. And while you’re there, take a photo of your kids with the HumanKind Turkey race mascot. He loves hugs!
6. An Opportunity to Help Even More
Bring five household or non-perishable food items for the HumanKind emergency food pantry list and get a Turkey Trot stocking cap to keep warm this winter as a thank you. Look at that, even more thanks giving this Thanksgiving.
7. What a Scene!
The Turkey Trot is a special event on a special day that creates special memories. “My enduring memory of the Turkey Trot was at the finish line,” says Ashleigh Karol, Director of Communications for HumanKind. “A little boy was about to finish, but then he turned around and ran back to his grandfather and they crossed the line together. I tear up thinking about it.”
Register at Runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/HumanKindTurkeyTrot and start your Thanksgiving on the right foot!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.