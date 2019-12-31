Last gasp bills for CVTC's survival die; site redevelopment talks pick up steam
Central Virginia Training Center, a state-run facility for individuals with disabilities in Madison Heights, continued its exodus of employees and residents as it heads to closure in summer 2020.
Two bills to prevent the closure failed in the General Assembly session. A proposal from Horizon Behavioral Health in Lynchburg to lease a five-building portion of campus also did not come to fruition.
County officials, meanwhile, discussed a redevelopment plan for the roughly 390-acre campus and invested a combined $250,000 among the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, the economic development authority and the Central Virginia District Planning Commission toward the plan. A Go Virginia state grant of $100,000 also aided the effort.
- Justin Faulconer
5th Street reopens to traffic after third phase of construction is complete
A central vein for downtown Lynchburg, 5th Street, reopened after a 14-month construction project.
The work, which began in May 2018, was the third phase of the 5th Street Utility and Streetscape Project, and lasted about two weeks longer than anticipated.
The project sought to replace aging water lines and upgrade streetscapes in four 5th Street area blocks, and closed both lanes of 5th Street between Jackson and Monroe streets for the duration of the project. Similar work is being done as part of the Main Street Renewal project.
The $4.5 million project was paid for by the city’s general fund and the utility line rate bills paid by citizens, said Scott Parkins, engineering manager with Lynchburg Water Resources.
- Olivia Johnson
Appomattox County supervisors OK waste transfer station amid area opposition
The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit for a trash transfer station in Concord amid cries of opposition in February, signaling a shift in the world of solid waste for the county.
During a public hearing on the matter, county residents spent about two hours largely arguing against a transfer station that would funnel trash from the Lynchburg area to a site off U.S. 460 near Stage Road. Their concerns included property values, noise and traffic.
The transfer station will be owned by County Waste of Southwest Virginia, which has plans to construct a landfill in Cumberland County.
The transfer station will bring the county an estimated $200,000 in revenue annually.
- Sarah Honosky
Three households threatened with eviction every day in Lynchburg
A study of court records in Lynchburg found an average of three families are threatened with eviction every day, putting the Hill City among the worst evicting localities in the country for a city of its size.
Nearly nine out of every 100 renting households faced a court-ordered eviction in 2016. Renters in the city faced eviction at a rate more than three-and-a-half times higher than the national average.
Over the past decade, no landlord in the city has moved to evict more residents than the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Last year, the authority — which houses nearly 1,000 low-income residents across 328 apartments — filed eviction lawsuits against almost one third of all households.
- Richard Chumney
Bedford woman accused of posing as doctor in Uganda
Intense online criticism against a Bedford County woman reached a head with a lawsuit filed in Ugandan court this year on allegations she posed as a doctor at her nonprofit mission in Uganda that helps malnourished children.
The lawsuit attributed hundreds of wrongful child deaths to Serving His Children and its founder, Renee Bach.
Blog posts Bach penned from 2011 to 2013, where she described performing emergency first aid, hooking children up to oxygen and similar procedures fueled a rallying cry of #nowhitesaviors on social media.
Bach acknowledged she overstepped in a 2015 letter and later stepped down as executive director, moving back to Virginia and doing volunteer work.
- Rachel Mahoney
Virginia police departments fail to report nearly one in three police shootings
Since the Virginia State Police began collecting records on police shootings for public release in mid-2016, police departments and sheriff’s offices across Virginia have failed to formally report nearly one third of all incidents, according to an analysis by The News & Advance.
Of the 85 police shootings in which a civilian was injured or killed between July 1, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018, just 60 were included in annual state police reports.
State officials attributed the missing records to routine errors and confusion over reporting requirements spelled out in a recent law mandating the disclosure of police shootings. Officials also pointed to a gradual decrease in the number of missing officer-involved shootings as evidence compliance is improving.
- Richard Chumney
The 75th anniversary of D-Day; the 50th anniversary of Camille
Area residents paid homage to two historic anniversaries in 2019.
The Nelson County Historical Society hosted a series of events on Hurricane Camille, culminating in a remembrance ceremony in August. The remnants of Camille struck Nelson County on Aug. 19-20, 1969 and the unprecedented flooding and landslides killed 124 people in the county.
The 75th anniversary of D-Day was observed in June at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Some 12,000 people attended the ceremonies remembering the Normandy invasion in June 1944 and honoring World War II veterans, paying special tribute to the “Bedford Boys” — a group of 20 men from Bedford killed during the invasion on Omaha Beach.
- Erin Conway
Development proposal behind Villa Maria spurs residents' opposition
One of the more contentious proposals in the Rivermont Avenue area this year involved a new townhome development behind Villa Maria.
Until the project was cancelled in early December, hundreds of residents opposed the project saying it would change the character of the mainly residentially zoned neighborhood.
NRM Associates had proposed rezoning 1000 Villa Road to build 51 townhomes. The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle.
- Rachael Smith
Historic downtown buildings to gain new life
Developers found new uses for some historic downtown buildings this year.
In October, CloudFit Software announced it would bring 139 jobs in the first three years of operation in its new location in the circa-1931 Art Deco Carter Glass building next to Monument Terrace that once housed The News and The Daily Advance’s offices. The project has an estimated economic impact of more than $69 million.
Work continued on the Krise building on Main Street, where developers are rehabilitating the building into New York-style apartments.
The circa-1910 City Auditorium on Main Street is under contract with Dave Frey, co-founder of the Lockn’ music festival, who wants to restore it to a music venue for Lynchburg’s growing downtown.
- Rachael Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.