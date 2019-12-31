Lucas Dowell
Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell, 28, was killed while executing a search warrant on a home just north of Farmville as part of a state police tactical team assisting the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with a search of the home Feb. 4.
Dowell was assigned to patrol Lynchburg and Amherst and Campbell counties and was based at the state police’s office in the town of Amherst.
A native of Chilhowie, Dowell lived in Lynchburg. He became a trooper in 2014 after graduating from Radford University with a degree in criminal justice.
He worked at the state police’s Area 20 office in Amherst and had strong ties to the community he served, said Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police.
The U.S. 29 Business bridge over the U.S. 29 Bypass in Amherst now bears the trooper’s name.
“Lucas loved the people here in Amherst and this area,” his mother, Becky Dowell, said at the bridge dedication ceremony. “He considered this his home.”
Pierre Guillermin
Armand Pierre Guillermin, Liberty University’s founding president and a driving force behind the school’s early growth, died July 16 at the age of 82.
Guillermin helped lead Liberty from its start as a small Baptist college into a major academic institution boasting 13,000 students and a campus of 66 buildings by his retirement.
Guillermin met the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. in the mid-1960s. The pastor convinced Guillermin to head the Lynchburg Christian Academy, now known as Liberty Christian Academy, in 1967. LCA began classes that fall with 102 students. In 1971, with just four full-time faculty members, Lynchburg Baptist College opened its doors to 154 students. Five years later, enrollment had increased to nearly 1,600.
In 1980, Liberty earned full membership in the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, a regional accreditation agency. One year later, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia gave the school full approval to confer baccalaureate degrees. Those accomplishments were among the proudest achievements of his career, according to Lisa Gable, Guillermin’s daughter.
In 1985, the school adopted the name Liberty University.
Guillermin stepped down in 1997 after 30 years of leading the schools. He also served on the boards of the Rotary Club of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce.
Joan Jones
Joan Jones, one of the first women to serve in the Virginia General Assembly from 1973 to 1981, died Aug. 26 at the age of 93.
Jones first served as a Lynchburg School Board member in the mid- 1960s. When she resigned in 1971, she was the only woman on the board and called for her replacement to be a woman, according to an article in The Daily Advance that May.
In 1973, she went on to become the first woman elected to the 11th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, representing Lynchburg and Amherst and Nelson counties, and continued to be a strong voice advocating for education and women’s rights.
Jones also helped found the Lynchburg chapter of the League of Women Voters, backed the formation of local agencies encouraging success in education and served on countless boards at the local and state level.
She was part of the original grassroots efforts that paved the way for Rosel’s List, an organization that empowers women to run for office, named after Rosel Schewel, a close friend of Jones’, according to former Lynchburg Mayor Joan Foster.
Thomas Nicely
Thomas Ray Nicely, 76, died Sept. 11 from injuries received in a car crash.
Nicely served as a professor of mathematics at Lynchburg College, now the University of Lynchburg, for more than 40 years and was known professionally for research in the field of number theory.
A graduate of the University of West Virginia, Nicely earned degrees in mathematics and physics, before completing his PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Virginia.
In 1994, Nicely’s discovery of a flaw in Intel Computer’s Pentium processing chip brought him “unexpected international prominence,” according to his obituary.
Nicely enjoyed sports and developed a football-themed board game called Paydirt for Sports Illustrated, which was a precursor to fantasy football.
Gil Puzon
Gil Puzon, the “face” of Walmart in Lynchburg for the past 18 years, died March 1.
After working 25 years as a mechanical engineer with Babcock & Wilcox, Puzon wanted to remain active in his community and meet new people.
According to his obituary in The News & Advance, Puzon worked for NASA and Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in 1968 before moving on to B&W. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and an Adviser of Junior Achievement.
But it was at Walmart where Puzon made a lasting impression with many shoppers. Walmart customer Julie Garraghty thought of Puzon as everyone’s “Guardian Angel.”
“He made you smile and look at everything different even if it was for those few minutes he was checking you out,” she told The News & Advance.
Puzon was born in Santa Rosa Laguna, Philippines, and moved to Central Virginia in the 1970s.
Ralph “Eddie” Reynolds Jr.
Ralph Edward “Eddie” Reynolds Jr., died at age 75 on April 23 after a tractor-trailer struck the tractor he was driving on U.S. 221.
Reynolds, a farmer by trade, was a member of the famed “saltwater cowboys.” The cowboys take part in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, driving hundreds of ponies from Assateague to Chincoteague and back again for auction as a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
Eddie Reynolds was a member of the saltwater cowboys for more than 20 years, but he rode horses all his life. He grew up on the Bedford 4-H Horse and Pony Drill Team and was more at home in a saddle than he was out.
For almost 100 years, the Chincoteague Pony Swim has drawn tens of thousands to the island, and riding with the saltwater cowboys is a highly sought after honor that only a few dozen can ever achieve.
“Riding through the swamp and chasing ponies can be a very dangerous job. But no matter how hard the work was, or how hot it was, he still loved it,” his wife Judy Reynolds told The News & Advance.
George Rogers
World War II veteran George Rogers survived more than three years as a prisoner of war. When he returned to the United States in 1945, he weighed just 85 pounds. At 26 years old, he was told he most likely would not keep his teeth, have children or live past 45.
He never lost his teeth, had five children and lived to 100. Rogers died Aug. 17.
Rogers survived the Bataan Death March in April 1942. That month, the U.S. surrendered the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines to the Japanese. About 75,000 Filipino and American troops were forced to march 65 miles to prison camps in intense heat and under harsh treatment; thousands died.
Rogers then was held for about three and a half years in prisoner-of-war camps in the Philippines and Japan.
After the war, Rogers married, fathered five children and became a successful businessman, serving as Liberty University’s chief financial officer from 1974 to 2000.
In 2015, he was invited to return to Japan by the Japanese government. He was a familiar face at the Monument Terrace troop rally in downtown Lynchburg and served as the grand marshal of the Veterans Day parade Nov. 11, 2017 — the first the city hosted in almost 80 years.
Bill Rolfe
William Cabell “Bill” Rolfe, 68, who spent 16 years as the administrator for Bedford County, died Jan. 9.
Rolfe served a total of 35 years in county administration throughout Virginia. He was a 1979 graduate of Old Dominion University where he studied Public Administration and Urban Management and served in the U.S. Airforce from 1968 to 1972.
According to his obituary, Rolfe had “a jovial and larger than life personality that attracted people to him wherever he went. He was often known for his antics and ‘fish tales.’”
Rolfe was described as an avid boater and a community man.
Elliot Schewel
Kindness and generosity were two words often used to describe Elliot Schewel, who died at age 95 on Dec. 15.
“He loved the city,” his son, Steve Schewel, told The News & Advance. “He was born in Lynchburg and, other than in college and during the war, he lived in Lynchburg his whole life. The city was in his bones.”
Schewel began working in the family furniture business after graduating from E.C. Glass High School. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and later graduated from Washington & Lee. He ran for Lynchburg City Council in 1966 and was responsible for establishing the Lynchburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Schewel went on to serve the 23rd District for 20 years in the Virginia State Senate. He worked on a number of committees, including the Education & Health Committee and the Senate Finance Committee, and helped create the Virginia Economic Development Corporation as well as introduced the state’s Employee Grievance Procedure.
Locally, Schewel served on the board of the Centra Health Foundation, Lynchburg Covenant Fellowship, United Way of Central Virginia and the Greater Lynchburg Community Trust. Schewel and his wife Rosel helped found the Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library and donated to the campaign to restore the historic Academy of Music Theatre. He served as a trustee for Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and on the Board of Overseers for the University of Lynchburg, where Rosel was chair of the college’s Board of Trustees.
