After a flood of media reports accused Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. of improperly leveraging the university’s business interests and acting unprofessionally, the 57-year-old lawyer took steps to sue the journalists and university sources behind the stories.
In October, Politico Magazine published a story alleging Falwell leveraged the university’s business interest to enrich himself, family members and friends. The story — which carried the headline, “Someone’s gotta tell the freakin’ truth: Jerry Falwell’s aides break their silence” — included internal university emails obtained by Politico and cited unnamed sources. The magazine article, written by an LU graduate, said it was based on interviews with more than two dozen “current and former high-ranking LU officials and close associates of Falwell’s.”
Days later, a report in Reuters alleged Falwell referred in emails to a student as “emotionally imbalanced and physically retarded” and called Richard Hinkley, the chief of the Liberty University Police Department, a “half-wit.” The articles promoted widespread condemnation and led to a student protest directed at Falwell.
In an interview with The News & Advance, Falwell disputed the allegations and said the university’s board of trustees instructed him to pursue civil litigation against who he believes is responsible for sharing university emails to reporters. Falwell acknowledged the emails were authentic but said his comments lacked full context.
“I’m going to be me no matter what,” Falwell said. “That never will change and I will say whatever I think whenever I want to say it. My comments are always appropriate for whatever happened and sometimes it might not be the most pleasant thing in the world but you know what, that’s a part of running a business.”
Falwell has asked the FBI to investigate, saying the decision to share emails with reporters amounts to a crime because the documents were university property.
The FBI declined to comment.
“It’s like they’re just asking to be put in jail,” he said. “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Falwell has stopped short of naming those he believes are behind the leaks but has said they are motivated by his support of President Donald Trump.
Just weeks after the Politico story, lawyers for Falwell threatened in a cease-and-desist letter to sue the author of the explosive report, calling the journalist’s claims “false and defamatory.”
Falwell retained attorneys from the New York-based law firm Kasowitz, Benson & Torres, whose founding partner, Marc Kasowitz, served as a personal attorney for President Donald Trump until 2017. In a statement, Falwell said the firm is conducting a broad investigation into former Liberty officials and board members who may have spoken to or provided internal records to journalists.
As of December, no civil suits have been filed.
In a statement, Brandon Ambrosino, the author of the Politico story, said, “I stand by my reporting.”
--Richard Chumney
