Two Lynchburg police officers were found guilty this year of misdemeanors in the shooting of an unarmed man in his home.
Edward Ferron, 42, and Savannah Simmons, 23, pleaded no contest to recklessly handling a firearm in March and were sentenced to 100 hours of community service each. Both avoided jail time.
Ferron and another officer were on patrol the night of Feb. 17, 2018, and saw the front door to Walker Sigler’s Link Road home ajar, according to evidence presented in the case.
The two called for backup, and Ferron ordered a tactical entry into the house. He and other officers approached the doorway with their guns drawn.
Sigler awoke downstairs and walked to the door to investigate noises he heard outside. He slammed the door shut when he saw a man with a gun on his porch.
Both officers fired two shots at the house; Sigler was struck once in the thigh.
Ferron resigned from the force in April and Simmons resigned at the end of September.
In June, Sigler filed a lawsuit seeking $12 million and accusing the officers of gross negligence. The Lynchburg City Attorney’s office represented them and hired outside counsel to defend against it.
Sigler claimed in his suit he underwent multiple surgeries and suffered vision impairment from loss of blood caused by the shooting.
The lawsuit was settled Dec. 9 for an undisclosed sum.
--Rachel Mahoney
