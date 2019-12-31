After a landmark election cemented a Democratic majority in the statehouse for the first time in 20 years, counties across Virginia began to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in defiance of any future legislation that could limit gun rights in the commonwealth.
The trend followed the Campbell County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 7 resolution naming itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, and spread to almost 50 counties in Virginia in the final two months of the year.
Crowds flocked to board rooms in Lynchburg-area counties — such as Appomattox, Bedford, Nelson and Amherst — to support resolutions that would protect the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms.
The ever growing number of Second Amendment sanctuary declarations, which vary by locality, make it clear Virginia residents are concerned about gun rights. The question of how local law enforcement agencies will handle what largely is a symbolic measure remains much less clear.
Many local sheriffs said they will be guided by the U.S. Constitution. Some, such as Appomattox Sheriff-elect Donald Simpson, said any laws that are passed will have to be looked at in cooperation with the commonwealth’s attorney, though he does not plan to enforce any “unconstitutional laws.”
In early December, the city of Lynchburg put off a vote on a Second Amendment sanctuary measure.
--Sarah Honosky
