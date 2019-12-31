In November, the Catholic Diocese of Richmond abruptly announced the closure of Holy Cross Regional Catholic School, an institution founded in 1879 and the Lynchburg area’s only Catholic school.
Since 2001, the student body dwindled from 401 students to 156 — a dramatic decline in enrollment, which put significant financial pressure on Holy Cross and ultimately made running the school “unsustainable,” according to a diocese spokesperson. Over the past five years, the school ‘s annual operating losses increased from $95,000 to $360,000.
“I want to express my gratitude to the many teachers, staff, administrators and families for your service and dedication to Holy Cross and the support you have given and provided to the students,” the head of the Richmond Diocese, Bishop Barry Knestout, said in a statement announcing the closure. “Please keep the Holy Cross Catholic School community in your prayers during this time.”
The news came as a surprise to many in the extended Holy Cross school community, parents and alumni alike. Many flooded social media to mourn the closure and share fond memories of the school through the years.
“It has been a historical institution for private education and for private faith-based education,” Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy said. “I’m sad to see that option go away. In a city our size, people like to have options.”
Shortly after the announcement, a group of more than a dozen parents and alumni launched an effort to convince the diocese to keep the school open beyond the end of the academic year.
--Richard Chumney
