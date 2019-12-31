A February incident involving Confederate flags at a Bedford County High School led to months of debate and an investigation of the division’s policies on racially offensive symbols by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.
During Jefferson Forest High School’s “Spirit Week,” several students photographed themselves displaying Confederate battle flags in different areas of campus. One photograph showed a student draped in the flag with a caption defending the banner as a symbol of “history and heritage.”
The photographs initially were shared on Snapchat before being uploaded to Facebook by a parent. In the months that followed, dozens of residents attended Bedford County School Board meetings to express their opinions on how the division should address the issue.
Some urged officials to revise the school division’s dress and conduct code to include a ban on racially offensive images, such as the Confederate flag. Others expressed concerns a ban would violate the First Amendment rights of students.
A complaint filed about the incident led to an investigation of the school system, which led to an agreement with the Office for Civil Rights to address racial discrimination and harassment in county schools. The investigation will continue until the division fulfills the terms of the OCR resolution agreement.
--Shannon Keith
