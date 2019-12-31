This year brought a number of changes, renovations and additions to River Ridge mall, including a new aquarium and indoor amphitheater.
In September, SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opened near American Eagle Outfitters. The 22,000-square-foot aquarium features reptiles, mammals, sharks, stingrays and more. Each SeaQuest averages 12,000 to 15,000 visits monthly, or 144,000 to 180,000 visits annually.
Renovations also took place in “The Great Space” near Belk and New York & Company, which included the addition of Iron & Ale Bistro, a new fireplace, water features, new flooring, seating and greenery.
The most recent announcement involves Dicks Sporting Goods moving into the former Sears space. The new store is expected to open next fall.
The demolition of the 120,000-square-foot former Sears began in November and will continue during the next few months.
Katie Farris, marketing manager of the mall, said the rest of the east end of the mall, where Sears was located, will feature a number of big-box tenants in the future, including home and cosmetic retailers.
The mall’s redevelopment is happening in four phases, which will take place during the next few years and will finish with the former Macy’s building being converted into a lifestyle center with a park that will host free movie nights, summer concerts and farmers markets.
--Rachael Smith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.