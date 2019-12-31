Centra Health underwent a number of structural changes in 2019, from a new CEO to billing challenges and an employee restructuring.
Dr. Andrew Mueller was named CEO in April, six months after its former CEO resigned.
E.W. Tibbs, who served in the role at Centra for nearly one year, became the subject of a lawsuit filed in March alleging sexual misconduct. Tibbs stepped down in January to take on the role of CEO of Sparrow Health System in Lansing, Michigan. He was placed on administrative leave there after the suit, which remains in its early stages, was filed.
As Mueller took the helm, Centra underwent a restructuring and cut 18 managerial positions.
Months after Mueller became the new CEO, he acknowledged flaws in a new electronic medical health record system Centra had implemented in September 2018. The system, called Cerner, led to a number of issues in patient billing Mueller pledged to remedy.
With those issues in Cerner’s rollout came financial setbacks for Centra.
The health company reported a negative operating margin for 2018 for the first time in more than a decade, and its credit rating was downgraded as a result.
The rating — a decline from A2 to A3 — means the cost of borrowing money might increase for Centra, but it still is considered low risk.
Centra started billing back up as usual in October.
Officials said those 2018 financial losses also motivated employee restructuring.
--Rachel Mahoney
