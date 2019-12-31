In a highly unusual move, Amherst Town Council voted during its July 10 meeting to expel one of its members, Janice Wheaton, on a 4-1 vote.
A noticeable rift formed between the council members several months after Wheaton, who first was elected in November 2018, joined council. At one meeting, she was in tears while voicing her frustrations.
An explanation for the cause of the tensions and her removal was not given; council did not provide a reason for the expulsion vote, citing a closed session and a desire to refrain from violating its code of ethics.
Town officials said the move was done in the town’s best interest. Town charter allows for expulsion of a member with two-thirds of council’s vote.
Email exchanges prior to her removal showed a series of disagreements on how Wheaton interacted with town staff and other matters; another council member referred to Wheaton as a “bull in a china shop” and concerns arose over her interactions with a Virginia Department of Transportation employee. Some local residents voiced criticism of council removing an elected official without explaining why to voters.
An interim member, Sharon Turner, served for several months before Wheaton retook the seat in the Nov. 5 special election with 60% of the vote. Wheaton ran unopposed, though write-in voting drew nearly 40%. She said she wants to move forward as a unified council.
--Justin Faulconer
