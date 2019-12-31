Yak farmer Robert Cissell was on his way from Buckingham to a butcher shop with two yaks in mid-September when one yak, named Meteor, decided “not today.”
When the trailer stopped at the only traffic light in Nelson County, Meteor made a run for it — thanks to an unsecured door. Meteor escaped up Front Street, in Lovingston, and into the surrounding mountains.
Shortly thereafter, word spread about a loose yak in Nelson County and Meteor became world famous, with coverage from outlets such as the Washington Post and BBC World News.
Cissell, along with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, Nelson County Animal Control, and a local veterinarian, did everything they could to get Meteor home.
Following an uproar from the public both in Nelson and surrounding areas to “free Meteor,” Cissell confirmed the yak would not go to the butcher when found. Instead, he would live out the rest of his days with his fellow yaks on Cissell’s farm, despite the financial loss it would cause him.
Unfortunately, this story had a tragic ending when Meteor was hit by a car on U.S. 29 in Lovingston and killed. Cissell and other residents had voiced concerns this would happen.
Cissell went on to be interviewed by major news outlets about his yaks, his transition into the industry and what the almost two week ordeal meant to his family.
--Erin Conway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.