Yak farmer Robert Cissell was on his way from Buckingham to a butcher shop with two yaks in mid-September when one yak, named Meteor, decided “not today.”

When the trailer stopped at the only traffic light in Nelson County, Meteor made a run for it — thanks to an unsecured door. Meteor escaped up Front Street, in Lovingston, and into the surrounding mountains.

Shortly thereafter, word spread about a loose yak in Nelson County and Meteor became world famous, with coverage from outlets such as the Washington Post and BBC World News.

Cissell, along with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, Nelson County Animal Control, and a local veterinarian, did everything they could to get Meteor home.

Following an uproar from the public both in Nelson and surrounding areas to “free Meteor,” Cissell confirmed the yak would not go to the butcher when found. Instead, he would live out the rest of his days with his fellow yaks on Cissell’s farm, despite the financial loss it would cause him.

Unfortunately, this story had a tragic ending when Meteor was hit by a car on U.S. 29 in Lovingston and killed. Cissell and other residents had voiced concerns this would happen.

Cissell went on to be interviewed by major news outlets about his yaks, his transition into the industry and what the almost two week ordeal meant to his family.

