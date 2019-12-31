Developers found new uses for some historic downtown buildings this year.
In October, CloudFit Software announced it would bring 139 jobs in the first three years of operation in its new location in the circa-1931 Art Deco Carter Glass building next to Monument Terrace that once housed The News and The Daily Advance’s offices. The project has an estimated economic impact of more than $69 million.
Work continued on the Krise building on Main Street, where developers are rehabilitating the building into New York-style apartments.
The circa-1910 City Auditorium on Main Street is under contract with Dave Frey, co-founder of the Lockn’ music festival, who wants to restore it to a music venue for Lynchburg’s growing downtown.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.
