One of the more contentious proposals in the Rivermont Avenue area this year involved a new townhome development behind Villa Maria.

Until the project was cancelled in early December, hundreds of residents opposed the project saying it would change the character of the mainly residentially zoned neighborhood.

NRM Associates had proposed rezoning 1000 Villa Road to build 51 townhomes. The property is adjacent to the Villa Maria, a 15,000-square-foot Georgian Revival-style mansion at 3021 Rivermont Ave., and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. It backs up to about 10 single-family homes on Krise Circle.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

