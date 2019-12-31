No. 1: Peanut Corp. at center of salmonella scareThe Minnesota Department of Health announced Jan. 9 it had found salmonella bacteria in a 5-pound container of peanut butter produced by Lynchburg-based Peanut Corporation of America.
It was the first event in a nationwide outbreak of illnesses that would shut down three processing plants and push the company to bankruptcy.
By the end of March, there were 714 reported cases of salmonella in 46 states and Canada, according to the Centers of Disease Control. Nine deaths were reported.
In February, PCA owner Stewart Parnell faced a U.S. House subcommittee and invoked his right not to answer any questions about contaminated products.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Lynchburg ruled in late September that a $12 million fund should be established to pay claims from people who got sick or died in the salmonella outbreak.
No. 2: Two Va. Tech students from Lynchburg area killedOn Aug. 28, Virginia Tech sophomores Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead at a camping area in the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County.
Metzler, of Campbell County, and Childs, of Forest, had planned a special campfire for the night before they were found dead of gunshot wounds.
Both worked at Mountain Frost Creamery in Lynchburg and were active members at Heritage Baptist Church.
The community rallied to support the Childs and Metzler families, organizing community events, and raising a reward reward fund.
The murder remains unsolved. On the 10 year anniversary of the couple’s death, a new task force was formed to find their killer, with the Virginia State Police taking a leading role. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with an array of other agencies including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, will be included in the revamped case.
No. 3: Liberty voters help push Garrett past ValentineA strong turnout by voters from Liberty University pushed Republican Scott Garrett to a 209-vote win over two-term Del. Shannon Valentine, D-Lynchburg.
A bruising campaign featured a series of mailed brochures in which Garrett portrayed Valentine as supporting new and higher taxes.
The real difference in the campaigns showed up on Election Day in the Heritage Elementary School precinct, where Liberty’s on-campus students cast their ballots. Garrett won the precinct by 1,640 votes.
Afterward, several City Council members acknowledged LU Chancellor Jerry Falwell Jr. and the university had become a political force in Lynchburg.
No. 4: Bad economy causes budget cuts, job lossesIn early January, 230 Genworth Financial employees in Lynchburg learned they would lose their jobs.
That began a year marked with economic difficulties for many employers. Retail stores faced steep declines in sales. Many businesses large and small, old and young, laid off workers, cut hours or closed their doors.
Local governments and school districts lost millions of dollars in state funding and tax revenue. Federal stimulus dollars softened the blow, saving more than 160 school district jobs.
Unemployment rose 8 percent in the summer as companies shed hundreds of jobs.
No. 5: LU pulls plug on Democratic clubA national furor erupted in May when Liberty revoked the College Democrats’ recognition as a campus club.
News organizations quoted Democratic politicians, including Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, as saying students’ free speech has been curbed — an accusation Jerry Falwell Jr. denied.
Liberty resolved the issue by allowing both Democratic and Republican student clubs to exist with official status.
No. 6: D-Day memorial battles fund shortageWithin days of the 65th anniversary of the Normandy invasion, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation in Bedford stated the memorial faces “a very real prospect of closing” because of funding shortages. By November, the memorial had laid off nearly half its staff but vowed to stay open through the winter.
William McIntosh, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation, worked with lawmakers to pursue management by the National Park Service, which lead to Congress passing legislation that authorized a full study into that measure.
No. 7: Storm buries area under more than a foot of snowCentral Virginians got a white Christmas after a massive winter snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow across the area on the weekend before the holiday.
The area came to a near standstill at the height of the Christmas shopping season in the wake of Lynchburg’s sixth-largest snow event on record.
Crews had their hands full plowing main roads and as a result, some residential roads went unplowed for days. The city spent about $300,000 on snow removal.
Overall, the system dropped 12.5 inches of snow in Lynchburg, 18.5 inches in Forest and 17 inches in Amherst, according to the National Weather Service.
No. 8: Inmate escapes from city jail using bed sheetsIn what authorities called a “daring escape,” a Pittsylvania County man slid more than 100 feet down a rope made of bed sheets in March to escape from the Adult Detention Center in downtown Lynchburg.
Larry Wayne Dodson Jr.’s escape marked the first time someone had broken out of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail facility in its 10-year history. His escape sparked a month-long manhunt across the Southeast that ended in a high-speed chase and car crash just outside of Savannah, Ga.
His escape prompted a review of the jail’s policies and procedures and some increased security around its exercise yards.
No. 9: Detective files suit against Kimball Payne, cityDetective John Romano filed a $500,000 lawsuit against the city, alleging City Manager Kimball Payne threatened him in violation of his right to free speech.
Romano had publicly criticized Payne earlier in remarks he made to City Council in his capacity as a private citizen. He later secretly recorded Payne confronting him about those comments.
In October, a judge dismissed Romano’s complaint after ruling the city manager’s actions did not rise to the level of a First Amendment violation. Romano did not appeal that decision.
No. 10: Altavista wins first football, softball state titlesThe Colonels capped a decade of futility on the football field with their first-ever Group A, Division 1, state championship.
After going winless in 1999 and 2000 and combining for 23 wins in the previous 10 seasons, Altavista finished 13-1, dominating J.I. Burton 27-7 in the final, backed by a spirited black-and-orange-clad crowd at Salem Stadium.
The victory was a crowning achievement for an athletic program that produced five first-time state champions this decade, including a softball title this past spring.
