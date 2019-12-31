In emotional interviews, a former altar boy at Holy Cross Catholic Church told The News & Advance he was serially abused by the Rev. Julian Goodman — one of seven Lynchburg-area priests named in a list of Catholic clergy members credibly accused of sexual abuse.
James Sheehan agreed to speak publicly after Vatican officials refused to defrock the priest at the center of the allegation, despite the fact the Diocese of Richmond found his claim credible and recommended Goodman be dismissed from “the clerical state.” The decision to come forward followed a renewed national focus on clergy child abuse and prompted Lynchburg police to briefly reopen its investigation into the man Sheehan said physically and sexually assaulted him in the mid-1960s.
Sheehan, embarrassed and fearful of Goodman, told no one at the time. Instead, he carried the burden alone for 50 years.
“I’ve always felt like I was somewhat tainted,” he said.
After reviewing Sheehan’s claims, then-Bishop Francis X. DiLorenzo found his claim “grave in nature and credible.” Vatican officials, however, declined to take action.
“After carefully reviewing the case; taking into consideration the age of Father Goodman; the amount of time that has passed since the incidents took place and the previous disciplinary action enacted by me in 2006 with his removal from public priestly ministry, the Congregation did not find a compelling reason to impose the penalty of dismissal from the clerical state,” DiLorenzo wrote in a letter to Sheehan.
--Richard Chumney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.