RICHMOND — A proposed legislative deal would let five Virginia cities pick their own resort casino operator — with two choices in Richmond — and Colonial Downs Group could add up to 2,500 historical horse racing machines in compensation for increased competition with their Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, multiple sources told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The proposed agreement, negotiated by casino interests, localities and legislators, is expected to be introduced as substitute legislation on Tuesday, when special gaming subcommittees are scheduled to consider an array of competing casino proposals in both chambers of the General Assembly.
The agreement would create a “local choice” licensing system that the Virginia Lottery Board would administer, rather than an open statewide or regional competition. Instead, five cities — Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol — each would be allowed to choose a company to invest at least $250 million to develop a casino, subject to local voter referendums and oversight by the lottery.
Under the proposed agreement for local option gaming, Richmond only could choose between Colonial Downs and the Pamunkey Indian Tribe for a potential casino resort in the city. Colonial Downs already operates a Rosie’s gaming parlor on Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond and the Pamunkey tribe recently announced plans for a $350 million casino on Ingram Avenue at Commerce Road in South Side.
Under the proposed bargain, Colonial Downs would be able to add 600 historical horse racing machines at its Rosie’s locations for each casino operation approved by local voters, with a cap of an additional 2,500 machines statewide. The company already operates 2,150 machines, which look like slot machines but operate on historical horse racing results — 700 each in Richmond and Hampton, 600 in New Kent and 150 in Vinton, in Roanoke County.
The payoff for the state would be a tiered tax rate ranging from 15% to 28% of annual gaming revenues. The tax rate would be structured in two tiers — one for capital investments between $250 million and $350 million, and the other for investments over $350 million. The tax rates would increase with the volume of gaming revenues.
The localities that host the casinos would get a share of the taxes collected — ranging from 5% to 7% — as total gaming revenues increase.
The Pamunkey already have negotiated a deal with Norfolk for a $700 million casino resort along the Elizabeth River, which, like Richmond, is considered part of the tribe’s ancestral lands and subject to its gaming rights under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
Under the agreement with Norfolk, the tribe would develop a casino under the commercial gaming process the state adopts. In Richmond, the Pamunkey say they have the option of developing a casino under either commercial or federal gaming rights.“The tribe remains committed to building a destination resort casino in Norfolk and in Richmond, and this bill allows them to do that,” spokesman Jay Smith said Monday. “The difference from other developers is the tribe is not doing gaming for the sake of profits. They’re doing gaming to improve the lives of their tribe and their communities.”
Bristol and Portsmouth also have reached agreements with casino operators, and Danville is actively soliciting potential partners for a casino resort there.
The five cities were designated as potential casino sites — based on demographic criteria such as poverty and unemployment rates and population loss — under legislation adopted last year, subject to re-enactment by the General Assembly in this legislative session. The new proposal would substitute for bills that Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, proposed to re-enact last year’s legislation.
The arrangement adopted last year has come under attack from potential rivals, including a casino resort proposed by the Eastern Cherokee Indian Band in Washington County, just outside the Bristol city limits. The project would be less than a mile from the resort that the city has designated for a casino that two local businessmen would develop on a former mall site and Hard Rock Cafe would operate.
The Eastern Cherokee own a casino in western North Carolina that is operated by Caesar’s, but the tribe does not have federal gaming rights in Virginia, so it would rely on competition for commercial licenses if Virginia legalizes casino gambling and allows regional or statewide competition.
The tribe argues that a comprehensive study of gaming issues by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission last year proposed a competitive state framework for awarding licenses, based on a range of criteria.
Among the proposed criteria were recognition of the federal Indian gaming rights — in Virginia, only the Pamunkey Tribe has them — and gaming operators that already have made substantial investment in operations in the state, as Colonial Downs has done.
Consequently, the proposed legislative deal would compensate Colonial Downs for potential loss of revenue at its five Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums, including the horse track the company operates in New Kent County. The JLARC study estimated that competition from casinos could reduce Colonial Downs’ gaming revenues by 45% and also diminish the purses for live horse racing, which resumed late last summer at the track.
However, the company also won voter approval last fall to open Rosie’s gaming parlors in Danville and Dumfries, a town in southern Prince William County. Currently, the company could install as many as 150 machines in each location.
Colonial Downs is owned by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a national gaming company that owns and operates casinos. However, a larger operation in Dumfries would give the company a dominant position in Northern Virginia, which the JLARC study identified as the most lucrative potential site for casino gambling.
Under the proposed deal, however, Colonial Downs could not add machines within 35 miles of a city where casino gaming is approved.
The legislation would create a state framework for the lottery to certify proposed casino operators before the localities submit proposed projects to voters for referendum. The bill also would establish a system for the lottery to thoroughly vet and license them.
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who is chairman of the Senate gaming subcommittee, said Monday that the proposal attempts to “thread the needle” between local control and state oversight.
