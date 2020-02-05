BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Gretna 85, William Campbell 66

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (6-13)

Russell Thompson 22, Knight 2, Chris Boyd 10, Smith 5, Zekeya Townes 11, Seals 4, Johnathon Wood 12. Totals 29 4-15 66. 

GRETNA (13-5, 7-3)

Tabron Mabins 14, Taelyn Miller 17, King 4, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 24, Kirby 5, Motley 2, Blair 5, DaKavin Pannell 11. Totals 34 7-14 85. 

Campbell;16;19;12;19;—;66

Gretna;28;14;30;15;—;85

3-point goals: Campbell 4 (Thompson 2, Boyd, Smith). Gretna 10 (Mabins 2, Hall, Griffin 3, Kirby, Blair, Pannell 2). 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Altavista 43, Jefferson Forest 40, OT

ALTAVISTA (8-10)

Charlotte Mabry 32, Smither 2, Nichols 2, Allen 6, Dawson 1. Totals 17 16-19 43. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-16)

Brynn Hill 11, Dudley 9, Staton 3, Mason 4, Forton 3, Be. Hill 6, Martin 4. Totals 20 5-13 40. 

Altavista;8;5;6;14;10;—;43

Forest;9;10;6;8;7;—;40

3-point goals: Altavista 7 (Mabry 6, Allen). JF 5 (Dudley 2, Be. Hill 2, Staton). 

Charlottesville 75, E.C. Glass 73, 2 OT

E.C. GLASS (16-2)

Jamiyah Henry 13, Osborne 3, Amari Osei 24, Mya Hamlet 12, Jordyn Goode 12, Plaza 2, Kowalski 4, Williamson 3. Totals 24 20-36 73.

CHARLOTTESVILLE (14-5)

La'Kasia Calloway 15, Brown 4, Carmella Jackson 13, T.C. Younger 23, Andrea Lefkowitz 12, Ward 7, Allen 1. Totals 23 24-44 75.

E.C. Glass;16;14;16;12;11;4;—;73

Charlottesville;11;12;16;19;11;6;—;75

3-point goals: Glass 5 (Henry, Osborne, Osei 3). Charlottesville 5 (Younger 4, Ward). 

Highlights: ECG — Henry 7 assists; Osei 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Hamlet 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Goode 5 rebounds. 

Staunton River 45, Liberty 35

STAUNTON RIVER (14-7)

Jeni Levine 22, Jones 1, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 6, Atkins 5.

LIBERTY (0-17)

Dills 3, Tomlin 6, Gray 2, Amos 1, Kimberlin 7, Machenzie Flood 16.

S. River;11;10;11;13;—;45

Liberty;6;12;13;4;—;35

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (Faw 2), Liberty 1 (Flood).

Dogwood District

Gretna 69, William Campbell 38

GRETNA (14-5, 7-2 Dogwood)

Makeyla Mease 20, Ashiah Glass 15, Clark 1, Ty'Nasia Witcher 24, Savage 7, Walker 2. Totals 21 23-28 69. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-15)

Elam 1, Dejarnette 2, Bradley 5, Amya Jackson 11, Jennings 8, Kaylin Brightwell 11. Totals 13 9-14 38. 

Gretna;20;10;29;10;—;69

Campbell;3;19;9;7;—;38

3-point goals: Gretna 6 (Mease 3, Witcher 2, Savage). Campbell Brightwell 2, Jennings). 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grace Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Chatham Hall, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:45 p.m.

Load comments