top story
Photos: Heritage High students receive their diplomas
Heritage High School graduates smiled, donned their caps and gowns and celebrated with parents and friends Tuesday as they received their diplomas during a special recognition ceremony outside the school. Like E.C. Glass, Heritage students took part in a virtual graduation ceremony Sunday that was available on Lynchburg City Schools' website. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools across the country to get creative since traditional graduation gatherings have not been possible.
