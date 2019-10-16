Weighing Election Day choices
Miller for sheriff in Bedford
When selecting a new Bedford County sheriff, the person responsible to provide leadership and direction for the men and women who will provide law enforcement services to our community, experience must be one of the primary aspects used to make a valid decision.
Mike Miller has over 34 years of experience that no other candidate can compare with. He has overseen some of the largest investigations that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has undertaken in the last decade. He has overseen cases like the Jocelyn Earnest homicide, the Sean Placko homicide, the Raymond Wood homicide (MS13) and the Lyons Sisters investigation as well as numerous searches for lost individuals and many other complex cases. No other candidate can claim such an extensive level of experience.
Does it make sense to trust our safety and security in the high-stakes world of law enforcement to anyone who does not have the experience required of this position? I urge you to do what is best for this county and vote for Mike Miller for sheriff — he is the only man for the job!
LISA HICKS
Bedford
Bedford needs Miller as sheriff
Effective community outreach by law enforcement has been proven to decrease crime rates by ensuring a good relationship between law enforcement and the general public.
In the 35 years that Capt. Mike Miller has been a member of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, he has been instrumental in establishing many community outreach programs such as the RSVP Program, School Resource Officer (SRO) Program, Neighborhood Watch programs and, most recently, Growth Through Opportunity (GTO).
He doesn’t just talk about community outreach, he believes in it and implements the programs. In addition, if elected sheriff, he will hold regular meetings with county residents, county leaders and stakeholders to get their input about the operation of our Sheriff’s Office.
This is but one aspect that compels me to vote for him for Bedford County sheriff. I hope that after researching his 35-year track record and platform, you will vote for him, as well.
JOHN MESSIER
Bedford
Clark for Campbell sheriff
This year, voters in Campbell County have the responsibility for the election of a new sheriff.
In preparation to assume such an important office, candidates often amass a variety of life and work experience to prepare themselves for the demands and challenges of leading a full service progressive law enforcement agency. Candidates who have held and excelled in a number of diverse and increasingly responsible positions during the years leading up to becoming a sheriff typically stand out in the field.
Whit Clark is such a candidate.
In his many years of service to the residents in Central Virginia, first with the Lynchburg Police Department and most recently with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, he has always been an example of professionalism and dedication. In his interaction with citizens, he consistently models a caring concern about and for others. As an instructor for decades, he has shared his approach with hundreds of others who now serve across the commonwealth.
In the 40 years I have known and worked with him, I have personally observed these traits, but more importantly, the demonstration of the highest standards of personal and professional ethics. He is a trustworthy and honest man who honors his family and the law enforcement community by his service.
As the sheriff of Campbell County, he will provide leadership and the highest standards of integrity, and is well prepared for the challenges that will arise. I urge you to vote for Whit Clark as your next sheriff.
JACK K. LEWIS
Blairs
Editor’s note: The writer is the retired chief of police for Apex, N.C.
Woofter for House of Delegates
I’ve attempted to contact Del. Kathy Byron many times regarding issues in the 22nd District of the House of Delegates where I’ve lived for the past five years. I’ve left messages, sent emails and invited her to community events. I drove to Richmond to meet with her — but only got to meet with an aide. I even went to the in-district mid-session report last winter, where I found that Byron was the only state delegate or senator that didn’t attend or report back to her constituents.
This year, we finally have the chance to elect a new representative: Jennifer Woofter. She is more involved in her community than anyone I’ve ever met and is genuinely interested in being our voice in Richmond.
Don’t we deserve a representative who is listening to what we have to say and telling us what she thinks? How can Byron claim to represent this district when she ignores her constituents and rarely shows her face in public?
Showing up isn’t partisan. Meeting with your constituents isn’t either. So please join me on Nov. 5 in voting for Jennifer Woofter, a member of the community who actually knows what’s going on in it.
MAGGIE MILLARD
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.