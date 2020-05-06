Where is bang for taxpayers’ buck in city schools?
Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek’s reactionary comment about how the city was “wasting taxpayer’s money offended her” causes me to ask her, as the overseer of those tax dollars, to explain to us what does the excess local contribution (or confiscation) of more than $20.7 million purchase at the Lynchburg City schools?
For the current shortened year, the City taxpayers must pony up $19,315,191 local dollars to meet the state’s required level of funding to provide a high-quality education. In addition, the local taxpayers kicked in an another $2,860,012 to match additional state funding of $5,614,929 to provide many non-mandated programs like Pre-K, Math and Reading Specialists, Algebra Readiness and At-Risk programs, and the big one, K-3 Primary Class Size reduction (lots more teachers).
To fund both the mandated expenditures and the we-want-to-do-more Incentive programs requires $22,175,203 local dollars. We send them that and then we send them an additional $20,715,295. This doesn’t include funding for capital or debt service.
Before I am accused of pandering to those that request accountability or even comment on “wasting taxpayers’ money”, please Madam Manager tell us what the excess $20 million goes for? Standard responses such as “don’t you care about the children?”, or “more is always better”, or “this is what we spent previous years”, or “they spend more than that somewhere else” are not acceptable answers.
Anxiously waiting in the 8th highest fiscally stressed locality of 133 in Virginia for your public response.
JIM WEIGAND
Lynchburg
Red flag laws unconstitutional
Adam Boyer is correct regarding red flag laws [April 21, “Vexit needed with Democrats’ new laws”]. They allow your neighbor to call the police and ask that your guns be taken if he claims to perceive you as a threat. Not only that, but the Democrats are now attempting to pass laws further restricting the use of firearms to law-abiding citizens. This is a clear violation of the Second Amendment, and is quite easy to see. Just examine the history surrounding the writing of our constitution. The American Colonies had been grossly abused by the English government, so much so that we resorted to military combat in self- defense. Understandably, the Founding Fathers tried to make sure that this scenario would never be repeated. Thus, the Second Amendment was created as a barrier to Governmental tyranny, by insuring that ALL law-abiding citizens could rise up and defend themselves with weapons up to par for such a task. Therefore, ANY laws that would restrict the above course of action are unconstitutional. I agree that if the Vexit movement is what it takes to preserve our Constitutional Rights, we must push forward.
Regarding the statement made by William Miller [April 27, “Red flag laws are nothing new”], ”Until one can properly interpret Virginia law, one should leave the interpretation of the constitution of our state and federal governments to those who wear robes and do it for a living”, I point out that the U.S. Constitution was written for the people, and several of the signers didn’t have college educations! Furthermore, Mr. Miller is himself interpreting the constitution by attempting to refute Mr. Boyer’s claims. The constitution was written to be understood, and easily interpreted by the people.
LUKE BOYER
Lynchburg
(1) comment
After seeing what a tyrant our Governor is, I would think everyone would be interested in Vexit. Leave NOVA and Richmond behind. Let them enjoy their dictatorship and the rest of us can enjoy our freedom. Easy solution.
