Repudiate Trump in November
Our American nightmare continues. Despite abundant, irrefutable evidence of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, the legislative branch of our government impeached but failed to remove a mentally unstable despot. Donald Trump is still president.
During his time in office, Trump has proved to be a pathological liar, an egomaniac who has made hundreds of misstatements on matters ranging from his deplorable personal behavior and crooked business dealings, to alleged domestic and foreign relations “accomplishments.”
The ultimate judgment, as expressed by Tony Schwartz, who got close to him as the ghostwriter of his book “The Art of the Deal,” was that Trump was the “most purely evil human being he’s met.”
By presenting Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom Award, Trump honored a man who has trashed minorities and women for decades. In the process, Trump dishonored the legitimate patriots who received that award in the past! Limbaugh is once again asserting his dangerous agenda by proclaiming that the coronavirus that threatens a potential pandemic is nothing but the “common cold” being “weaponized” against Trump by his enemies! Ask your doctor.
In a rage of vengeance, Trump recently asked the Pentagon to review the conduct of the director for European affairs for the U.S. National Security Council, Purple Heart-recipient Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whom he fired for telling the truth in congressional hearings. Highly respected retired four-star Marine Corps general and former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly has spoken out in defense of Vindman. Numerous other career diplomats are feeling the same rage, evoking strong criticism of Trump from senior government officials.
Trump is openly admitting he is “looking for disloyal [to him] people” to get rid of, relying on (among others) the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas! At the same time, he is demanding two female justices recuse themselves from cases that might be Trump-related. His track record of raw and reckless intimidation seems to have no limits!
In November, voters must repudiate Trump’s politics of arrogance, deception, division, and hate. Hopefully, the damage done is not irreparable and America can regain the respect of the rest of the world community!
BILL BLACKWELL
Midlothian
