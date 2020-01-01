Making Lynchburg bee-friendly

Blue Ridge Conservation, a partnership between the Lynchburg Garden Club and Hillside Garden Club, would like to thank Tony Guthrie of Guthrie Nurseries and Don Floyd, assistant director of facilities for Lynchburg City Schools, for planting pollinator-friendly native trees and shrubs at Heritage High School on Dec. 12.

Blue Ridge Conservation organized the effort to support the Pioneer Pollinators, a student beekeeping club at Heritage. The Pioneer Pollinators care for and maintain approximately 20 active hives on a remote area of the campus. The donated trees include linden, oak, and witch hazel, as well as sumac shrubs. These varieties are native to the Central Virginia area, will thrive in our soil and weather conditions and support our native bees and other important insects.

Blue Ridge Conservation promotes conservation activities in Central Virginia.

We worked with the city to help Lynchburg become a Bee City USA, a program of the Xerces Society. As a result, in July, City Council adopted a formal resolution to reduce the use of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides; to plant native plants; to support pollinators; and to provide educational outreach. The tree planting at Heritage supports the mission of a Bee City USA.

We greatly appreciate the support of Guthrie Nursery, Lynchburg City Schools and the city. We hope to find other ways to enhance conservation awareness in our region.

JOY HILLIARD, MARY BYRD DENHAM and HEIDI JAMES

Lynchburg Garden Club

JUDY FRANTZ and SARAH HELLEWELL

Hillside Garden Club

