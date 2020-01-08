Concerns about 2A sanctuaries
I am concerned about the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement in Lynchburg. While I do support City Council holding a public meeting regarding the Sanctuary issue, I believe the movement misses the mark for many reasons. I am sympathetic to those who own guns as I, too, own a shotgun for sport and a small caliber rifle from my teenage years.
First, I believe that a test of reasonableness is required of laws and policy that stem from the U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment that allows freedom of speech has reasonable limits. For instance, it is not legal to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater because it is dangerous to others. This is reasonable. Is the Second Amendment not also subject to tests of reasonableness especially when public safety is considered? Are background checks reasonable? Is it reasonable to own an automatic weapon? Is limiting handgun purchases to one per month reasonable?
Secondly, I believe that the Second Amendment was not about allowing citizens to arm themselves for their personal defense from anyone considered dangerous. Its purpose was to provide citizens with the right to own guns in order to, if necessary, participate in a “well-regulated militia” that could resist a standing army directed by those in charge of the government seeking the power to overturn democratic freedoms.
Third, I am concerned that the sanctuary movement is based on a fear that stems from a cultural and spiritual unease and that we must look differently at ourselves and our culture for answers. More guns to keep us safe from people with guns will create a never ending escalation with no light at the end of the tunnel, only fear. Add our current national cultural and political divide and we end up more divided, dualistic and confused.
I’m reminded of slogans that are, when taken together, confusing and contradictory. “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” yet, somehow “Guns save lives.” In the first saying, people are responsible and in the second, guns are responsible. Something here is wrong with our culture.
I am reminded of the mass shooting at West Nickel Mines Amish School house in 2006. Eleven children were shot and five died. What is most notable was and is the response of the Amish. They forgave the shooter, showed compassion for his wife and, by all accounts, became closer to the surrounding community. They did not arm themselves out of fear; they responded with love and compassion, a response of Light. Maybe we can be less concerned with gun sanctuaries and more concerned with community to resolve our continuing problems of poverty, racism, hunger, environment and war, just to name a few. Maybe.
JEFF SMITH
Lynchburg
Mr. Dave Howard says that liberalism is a mental disorder....He's a big fan of Philip Van Cleave...This Guy.
This also explains why deep fakes are an exclusive product of Dumpsters, Liberals don't need fake pictures to spread on the internet when the reality of Dumpsters is so damaging.
Hooray for wall street....
Railroads are slashing workers, cheered on by Wall Street to stay profitable amid Trump’s trade war
Liberals keep crying “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!!”
Indeed it is falling, it is the sound of so many financial records being broken.
Employment, wages and today the Stock Market is tearing into record territory AGAIN.
All this wining is great for our entire nation.
Happy New Year!
While 2A dominates the conversation around outhouses and porta-johns throughout rural Virginia, our lawmakers convened today giddily anticipating the passage of ERA, no excuse required absentee voting, and election run offs.
They are all gearing up for battle against corporations that want to strip the Green New Deal Act, HB 77 of all the worker friendly provisions, and prevent partisans from continuing Virginia's politically Gerrymandered districts, only with a Democratic lean this time around.
...And when session is over all of rural Virginia will whine about how Richmond ignores them like a bunch of backwoods dolts[rolleyes]
Jeff Smith, you are wrong on so many levels I barely know where to begin. You start out questioning reasonableness concerning the freedom of speech and comparing that to the right to bear arms.
There are hundreds of gun laws on the books now. Every new law proposed by democrats already is covered by laws that address the behavior that they think will be changed or fixed.
Background checks? 98% of all firearm purchases are covered by a background check NOW. I should not have to pay for a background check to give my firearms to my adult children. Any talk about the “gun show loophole” or the “buy on the internet without a background check” is a liberal lie. NO shooting has ever had anyone use a firearm because they bypassed a background check. Criminals will never be stopped by background checks, they buy on the street or steal them.
Automatic weapons are not available to the general public.
Limiting handgun purchases to one gun a month is not only unreasonable it changes nothing other than restricting law abiding citizens. I don’t tell you how many shoes you can buy and it’s been tried before and it didn’t change gun trafficking one single bit. Trafficking firearms is a FELONY now.
You have no concept of the Constitution of the United States or our freedoms.
Crime has steadily fallen in the last fifty years because criminals don’t want to be shot. Why don’t you get some flower stems and walk through some of the roughest neighborhoods that so many people have to live in after dark and when they stick an illegal gun in your face put the flower stem in the barrel and see how well that works for you. Criminals will kill you for your cell phone, they don’t care about your naive dreams of peaceful existence.
Guns do save more lives than they take. Evil people with guns kill people and good people with guns save lives everyday including our police.
I noticed that when you talked about all the social ills that you want to address you did not mention crime. Crime destroys more lives than poverty, racism, hunger and environment put together.
You or any liberal that seeks to disarm or hinder firearm ownership by law abiding citizens will never make anyone any safer, in fact it will make the world a much more dangerous place for everyone.
Jeff talks about the guns that are in the hands of law abiding citizens. Making people who have never committed a crime into criminals solves nothing. How about some laws that addresses the criminal element? 80% of gun crimes are done by gangs and drug dealers. Punish them, raid their homes, disarm them. Make the penalty so bad for using a gun to commit a crime so harsh that no one would consider it. Taking guns away from law abiding citizens will make as much sense as taking licenses away from everyone that didnt drink and drive.
Pack your tissues and hankies... just not any 'heat' if thinking about boohooing at Glass. [wink]
I'll be there. And so will hundreds more. No heat packing on school grounds. Even if I had some. Schools are gun free zones. Like your home.
I am reminded of the mass shooting at West Nickel Mines Amish School house in 2006. Eleven children were shot and five died. What is most notable was and is the response of the Amish....They did not arm themselves out of fear; they responded with love and compassion.
I am reminded of the intended mass shooting in a church at White Settlement, Texas, on Dec. 29. When Jack Wilson went to church that day, he and several other men were armed -- not out of "fear" but against the chance that a mass killer might show up. And when, against all odds, a crazy guy with a shotgun starting blasting away, Wilson killed him with one shot to the head and no doubt saved many lives.
Do you really think it would have been better if Wilson had been unarmed? Are you seriously suggesting that it would have been preferable to allow that insane man to kill dozens of people in that church -- and then respond "with love and compassion"? Try as I might, I cannot imagine what drives you to such a sick, warped conception of morality.
Another example of liberalism is a mental disorder.
I sincerely hope that Mr. Smith is willing and able to deliver his message of reasonableness at EC Glass on January 14th. I have a feeling it is going to be much needed.
