Faraldi backed for Ward IV seat
I write to ask those who live in Ward IV to vote May 5 for Republican Chris Faraldi for Lynchburg City Council.
I first met Faraldi three years ago and was as impressed then as I am now by his insight into Lynchburg’s needs.
Public safety is a priority issue for him as it is for me. He will call for a comprehensive study and strategic plan to ensure that our law enforcement officers, firefighters and medics have the pay and resources they need.
I am confident that he will serve us well on City Council. His education, which includes a master’s degree in executive business leadership from Liberty University, combined with his experiences as the Lynchburg district representative for former U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, work as the legislative specialist for the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and current role as legislative aide to Del. Wendell Walker make him uniquely qualified to not only understand the issues that face our city but have a plan to effectively address them.
I encourage you to find out more about Faraldi and his vision for this city on his website www.chrisfaraldi.com.
BETHANY HARRISON
Lynchburg
Editor’s note: Harrison, a Republican, is the commonwealth’s attorney for Lynchburg.
None of this is normal
Thoughts and prayers to the nation’s military and their families since the president has decided the Pentagon is now a cash cow to build his nonsensical border wall — that Mexico was supposed to pay for, by the way.
Thoughts and prayers to all who do not understand that military-style weapons — used in the mass killing of American children and law-abiding citizens — are not necessary to hunt deer, rabbit, squirrel, bear and any anything else hunted for sport and/or food. Hopefully you will, at some point, understand that your government representatives are more interested in taking money from the NRA than they are in saving your life or promoting sensible gun and mental health legislation.
Thoughts and prayers to any and all who believe our current president is a “normal” politician. Donald Trump is probably the first presidential candidate in history to win the office despite being shown to be a chronic liar, sexual predator and race-baiter. Also, he is the first candidate who ran for autocrat-in-chief and not for president. Masha Gessen, writing for the The New York Daily Review of Books wrote the rules for surviving an autocrat. They are as follows:
(1) Believe the Autocrat. He means what he says. “In the 1930s, The New York Times assured its readers that Hitler’s anti-Semitism was all posture.” We now know millions of our Jewish brothers and sisters were slaughtered with his blessing.
(2) Do Not Be Taken in by Small Signs of Normality. “Confronted with political volatility, the markets become suckers for calming the rhetoric from authority figures.” Note, the president regularly refers to the markets and how well they’re performing.
(3) Institutions Will Not Save You. “It took Putin a year to take over the Russian media and four years to dismantle its electoral system, the Russian judiciary collapsed unnoticed.” Note how President Trump demeans the media. Also remember his election was won because of Russia’s interference in our election, and how he finally found his protector-in-chief by installing William Barr as attorney general.
(4) Be outraged. “It is essential to maintain one’s capacity for shock.” So, be shocked and outraged at this president’s actions and lack of action! His behavior is not normal — he is not a normal politician. Be outraged at his behavior!
(5) Don’t make compromises. “Republican politicians have fallen into line.” There was one senator who was properly outraged during the impeachment hearings and voted his belief that Trump was guilty. That senator was Mitt Romney. Remember Ted Cruz? During the campaign, he called Trump “utterly amoral, a “pathological liar” — later endorsing him and “praising his win as an “amazing victory for the American worker.”
And finally ... (6) Remember the Future. “Nothing lasts forever. Donald Trump certainly will not, and Trumpism, to the extent it is centered on Trump’s persona, will not either.”
Hopefully, the 2020 election will give us a sane, truthful president who can restore our place in the world as a leader and a nation interested in the health and well-being of its citizens and the Earth.
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.