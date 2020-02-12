Writer: Loper slow out of the gate
Here’s a quick status report on Abe Loper’s campaign to become the Ward I representative on our Lynchburg City Council:
(1) He still hasn’t taken all of the steps to get himself properly registered as a candidate, even though he announced his candidacy six weeks ago — and even though he has been soliciting donations in the intervening weeks.
(2) He used his Facebook page to share a fake news article about proposed legislation in the General Assembly, repeating its false allegations in his own words. He later deleted the post, but only after he received a comment explaining that it was fake. The news article was fake on its face, as even a cursory review would have revealed to him.
(3) In another Facebook post, he mischaracterized a letter to the editor written by John Guthrow, a resident of Ward I. Loper incorrectly described Guthrow as “an ultra-conservative who has always voted Republican.” He later admitted that he had confused Guthrow’s letter with a different letter to the editor by a different person. But he recognized his error, once again, only when it was brought to his attention by someone else.
(4) And finally, on the heels of the unsuccessful effort to make Lynchburg a “Second Amendment Sanctuary,” Loper stated on Facebook that the five council members who voted against the proposal were “celebrating their decision to comply with unconstitutional legislation.” He made that statement even though:
(a) there was absolutely no basis to assert that those members of the council were “celebrating” anything, much less that they had “decided to comply with unconstitutional legislation”;
(b) the General Assembly had not even decided what gun control legislation it would actually adopt; and
(c) no court has yet determined whether any of the new gun control legislation is actually unconstitutional.
For all three reasons, Loper’s public statement was ill-considered, inflammatory and divisive. At a point in time when reconciliation and healing were the order of the day, he chose to pander to a particular segment of the community.
I think those events raise real concerns about how Loper would discharge his duties as a member of our City Council, if elected. They indicate a failure to complete important tasks promptly, a failure to be careful and sensible about the content of public statements, and a general failure to exercise good judgment.
The residents of Ward I and the entire citizenry of Lynchburg clearly deserve better. Thankfully, we’ve already got it. We’ve already got it in the person of Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan, who is seeking re-election in Ward I.
I reside downtown, but I care about the composition of our entire City Council. I think all of us should enthusiastically support the re-election of Vice Mayor Dolan.
BENJAMIN COWGILL
Lynchburg
It’s time to act, LCS
Lately, seemily every article about Lynchburg City Schools involves issues of equity and inclusion. At the School Board level, there seems to be a commonality in many of the issues that have been brought to the board recently. The commonality is that the most vulnerable students, staff and families are being impacted the most by a lack of action. The volunteer policy that offers no hope of restorative justice to non violent felons has been shown to disproportionately effect black men has been getting debated for years. The anti-discrimination policy to which the board cannot seem to reach a consensus on passing is to protect our LGBTQ+ students and staff, the graduation venue debacle that has brought forth all sorts of concerns from many different marginalized communities has been a game of passing the authority to make a final decision around like a hot potato.
Through all this I have observed the board talk, adjourn, talk, send to committee, talk, delay and repeat. Some of these topics have been on the discussion table for 5-plus years. It is time that the School Board realizes justice delayed is justice denied. We are sending children to get an education in an environment where they do not feel safe. We are asking our teachers to work in spaces where they don’t feel safe.
This is all in conflict with LCS’ mission and responsibility to the community. Every moment spent calculating liabilities instead of calculating solutions is robbing our most vulnerable stakeholders of their peace of mind, justice, and a safe and productive learning and work environment. It’s time to do better, it’s time for the board to take responsibility and to act.
JENNIFER PHELPS-STATON
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Lynchburg has a 25% poverty rate. The high school graduation rate is 7% - 9% lower than the surrounding counties. Benjamin Cowgill must like those stats? If you like poverty and low graduation rates for young people, do what Mr. Cowgill is calling for. If you want to change those stats, vote for a fresh start. Vote for Abe Loper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.