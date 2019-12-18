Needed: a few profiles in courage
I am writing this as a concerned citizen. I am a card-carrying Republican, however I was against the pursuit of impeachment against President Clinton and so stated my position in letters to Speaker Newt Gingrich and Sen. Orrin Hatch in 1998. I did not think the articles of impeachment rose to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” then. Even more so now, do the articles in the case against President Trump not rise to that level.
All presidents since I became an adult over 50 years ago have been guilty of offenses more serious than those cited against Trump, yet with the exception of Richard Nixon, none of those offenses rose to the level of bribery, treason or other “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
“High crimes and misdemeanors” is a term of art, but it has several hundred years of history in English law and by normal rules of usage “other” means whatever follows should be commensurate with “Treason and bribery.”
Furthermore, how is the House of Representatives allowed to have a secret impeachment process when all the preceding three impeachments against a president have been bipartisan with full rights for both political parties and the president’s lawyers having the right to call witnesses and to question all witnesses? I understand that there is nothing in the Constitution nor the House rules that specify how the impeachment process is to proceed, however, where there are no rules, does not precedence determine the process?
This faux impeachment is not occurring in a vacuum as it is just the latest unfounded series of accusations against a sitting president, whose impeachment the Democrats have been calling for since the election, even before he was sworn into office. When all else including the Russia Hoax failed, a dissident CIA operative met secretly with Rep. Adam Schiff and/or his staff and filed a “whistleblower claim” for which that person did not have direct knowledge of the Ukraine phone call. Interestingly, three senior Democratic senators in 2016 issued a threat to Ukraine for “dirt” on Paul Manafort, among others.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently confirmed in an interview that the Democrats were not rushing to judgment on impeachment as they have been working on it for 22 months or 2-1/2 years!?
Trump can be rude and crude, but so was Lyndon Johnson, and the damage being done by this impeachment process is to the presidency itself, which is unnecessary and may be repeated if a future Democratic president has a Republican House.
RICK EDWARDS
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.