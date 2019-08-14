Protect our endangered species
The environment is my top priority. We live in a beautiful, verdant, life blessed world, increasingly threatened by us.
The “Trump Extinction Plan” removes protections for plants, fish and wildlife designated as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Last year alone, carbon dioxide emissions went up 3.5 percent, and the United Nations issued a wildlife extinction report. So what is the administration thinking?
We can have a thriving economy and a thriving environment with enlightened, life-loving policies and attitudes, but that will require a new administration.
WENDY BRUBAKER
Monroe
Facts about green energy
This is the “inconvenient truth” about green energy from Mark Mills, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of “The New Energy Economy: An Exercise in Magical Thinking.”
He points out several “inconvenient truths” about the proposals politicians are hyping in regard to clean renewable energy:
(1) Powering society with wind and solar power would require a huge expansion in mining and the production of mass quantities of non-recyclable waste.
(2) Wind and solar machines wear out and they are not renewable. Old equipment will create millions of tons of waste.
(3) Solar power production goals for 2050 per the Paris Accords will produce old solar panel disposal waste of double the tonnage of today’s plastic wastes.
(4) A single electric car battery weighs 1,000 pounds and producing it involves the mining and processing of 500,000 pounds (!) of raw materials somewhere on the planet; using gasoline would require one-tenth of that tonnage over the 7-year-life of an electric car battery.
(5) Building one wind turbine requires 900 tons of steel, 2,500 tons of concrete and 45 tons of non-recyclable plastic.
(6) A wind or solar farm stretching as far as the eye can see can be replaced by a handful of gas turbines each the size of a tractor trailer, and building enough wind turbines to supply only 50 percent of the world’s electricity would require burning two billion tons of coal and two billion barrels of oil to make the turbine blades.
We should not elect anyone who either does not know these things or chooses not to tell us.
JOHN LEWIS
Lynchburg
The time is now
I often took my shotgun to Rustburg High School in the late 1960s, a common occurrence then. Kept in the office vault, it was returned at the end of the day for after-school hunting expeditions.
Our world has changed since then. It is time for common-sense gun control with a ban on assault-type rifles and background checks as good places to start.
These sane changes would still allow every hunter to hunt, target shooter to shoot and people to defend themselves and their families. It is time.
DOUGLAS HARVEY
Lynchburg
Ignoring Toni Morrison
Last week, we lost a very accomplished black woman. Toni Morrison was the first African American woman to win a Nobel prize for literature. She also received a Pulitzer prize for her novel “Beloved” and was professor emeritus at Princeton University.
I paraphrase a quote from her: “If you feel tall when someone else is on their knees, then you have a problem.” Need I say more about racism and a president who subscribes to white supremacy and racism when he did not see importance and/or the need to recognize and honor such a beautiful, successful woman and who takes every opportunity to belittle and debase other nationalities and people of color?
CAROLYN BOSIGER
Forest