True mortality rate of virus unknown

Like everyone the world over, Lynchburg residents have been unduly alarmed. As was persuasively observed in the March 24 edition of the Wall Street Journal, the worldwide COVID-19 mortality rate most commonly cited — between 2% to 4% — is grossly exaggerated.

Why? Because the denominator everyone is using — the number who have tested positive for COVID-19 — is much too small. This denominator represents only a small fraction of those with COVID-19.

For an accurate mortality rate you would need to divide the total number of deaths by the total number of COVID-19 cases, not just the total of those who have already tested positive. Because testing has been so limited the total numbers of those who have COVID-19 and those who have died of COVID-19 remains unknown. The real number of those who have the virus may be 10 or even 50X higher than those who have tested positive!

You would think Dr. Fauci would remind us how limited testing has been every time the alarming death totals flashed across the screen. Apparently, it was decided early on people would take the virus much more seriously if a truly startling mortality rate was published. This “white lie” was no doubt well-intended, but the misleading stat has generated numerous negative consequences. These include ruined equity, commodity, real estate, and labor markets, as well as a psychologically traumatized population.

Yes, COVID-19 is a highly contagious, deadly disease that must be taken seriously. But so must the prospect of a worldwide, economic collapse and its attendant horrific consequences.

Charles Michelsen

Lynchburg

GOP needs courage in COVID-19 crisis

To the Grand Old Party of Virginia: I am not a member of any political party. I have, however, voted in every election since I became eligible to vote. Sometimes the candidate I selected was a Republican, sometimes not.

Assuming I survive the pandemic, I will continue to vote. I will vote for open, honest, and courageous office seekers. I am relatively certain that is no longer the GOP.

The GOP is sadly in need of ideas and, more importantly, Congress-persons with the courage to stand up for those ideas. By failing to reign in a manifestly unfit president, this lack of ideas and courage makes you morally complicit in the disease and deaths from COVID-19.

Look deeply into the mirror of your failings and ask what you are leaving to your children and grandchildren. How will you be remembered? Sober, upright, principled, and courageous or complicit in the death of thousands?

William Conner

 

