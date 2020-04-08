True mortality rate of virus unknown
Like everyone the world over, Lynchburg residents have been unduly alarmed. As was persuasively observed in the March 24 edition of the Wall Street Journal, the worldwide COVID-19 mortality rate most commonly cited — between 2% to 4% — is grossly exaggerated.
Why? Because the denominator everyone is using — the number who have tested positive for COVID-19 — is much too small. This denominator represents only a small fraction of those with COVID-19.
For an accurate mortality rate you would need to divide the total number of deaths by the total number of COVID-19 cases, not just the total of those who have already tested positive. Because testing has been so limited the total numbers of those who have COVID-19 and those who have died of COVID-19 remains unknown. The real number of those who have the virus may be 10 or even 50X higher than those who have tested positive!
You would think Dr. Fauci would remind us how limited testing has been every time the alarming death totals flashed across the screen. Apparently, it was decided early on people would take the virus much more seriously if a truly startling mortality rate was published. This “white lie” was no doubt well-intended, but the misleading stat has generated numerous negative consequences. These include ruined equity, commodity, real estate, and labor markets, as well as a psychologically traumatized population.
Yes, COVID-19 is a highly contagious, deadly disease that must be taken seriously. But so must the prospect of a worldwide, economic collapse and its attendant horrific consequences.
Charles Michelsen
Lynchburg
GOP needs courage in COVID-19 crisis
To the Grand Old Party of Virginia: I am not a member of any political party. I have, however, voted in every election since I became eligible to vote. Sometimes the candidate I selected was a Republican, sometimes not.
Assuming I survive the pandemic, I will continue to vote. I will vote for open, honest, and courageous office seekers. I am relatively certain that is no longer the GOP.
The GOP is sadly in need of ideas and, more importantly, Congress-persons with the courage to stand up for those ideas. By failing to reign in a manifestly unfit president, this lack of ideas and courage makes you morally complicit in the disease and deaths from COVID-19.
Look deeply into the mirror of your failings and ask what you are leaving to your children and grandchildren. How will you be remembered? Sober, upright, principled, and courageous or complicit in the death of thousands?
William Conner
The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Not Stopping Border Wall Construction
Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott on Monday announced that 151 miles of border wall have been completed since the dawn of the Trump administration, along with nearly 200 miles under construction, and 400 miles in the “pre-construction” phase. The update revealed that construction is taking place at a rather rapid pace.
There will be more people die as a result of depression and suicide than will ever die from COVID-19. If we dont get the economy moving again, people will lose jobs, homes, families, lives. Open up the economy and let's get back to work. 7500 people die in America every day. From all causes. The fed has already predicted a 32% unemployment rate. The highest it ever was during the great depression was 24.9%. South Korea and Japan was able to get through this without shutting their economies down. We should be able to do the same.
DH: Oh really... such gloom and doom from a working stiff. Not to sound too much like a Republican, with my guaranteed fixed income sources... "I've got mine". "Let them eat cake". Yeah... that (GOP) attitude and lack of compassion towards others sucks, does it not.[angry]
I remain perplexed how people like Charles Michelsen can witness the human misery that has unfolded because of this pandemic, yet resort to crunching numbers and worrying about the economy. How sadly hollow. I hope Mr. Michelsen can be comforted by the sight of his investment portfolio after someone he loves has smothered to death in the grip of covid-19.
I remain perplexed how people like Charles Michelsen can witness the human misery that has unfolded because of this pandemic, yet resort to crunching numbers and worrying about the economy.
Stable adults can do two (or more) things at once: Empathize with victims of this disease, and also worry about the economic effects of over-reacting to the pandemic. People who lack this capacity are, understandably, perplexed by people who do have it.
In truth, many more people have died of coronavirus in the US than has been reported. Spikes in deaths by pneumonia earlier this year were not identified because tests weren't available or were only used for sick people who had been to China. Whether the actual mortality rate is higher or lower matters little. The same precautions need to be in force until widespread testing is available along with a definite cure.
