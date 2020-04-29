Blood irradiation ‘the treatment that time forgot’

Once again the press is climbing on a bash Trump bandwagon without doing its own research. Since the 1940s, a treatment known as Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation (UBI) has been safely available and employed in the US and Europe — extensively in Russia. By removing small amounts of blood, thinning it, exposing it to UV light in sufficient intensity to kill foreign bodies but not harm blood cells, and then reinjecting the blood back into the body, this procedure creates a personalized vaccine of what ails a person. Your annual flu shot is an injection of dead virus cells into your blood stream so that one’s natural processes create antibodies. UBI is simply a faster, more personally tailored process.

This treatment came into being just as antibiotics were discovered and promoted. Thus, UBI has been dubbed the treatment that time forgot. Nevertheless, it has been found to be effective in treating all kinds of bacterial and viral blood-based infections. Do some research and see. Why don’t we hear more about this? Big pharma and the American Medical Association and their medical schools promote chemistry-based medicine, avoiding a simple mechanical procedure that also works.

I cringe when I listen or read of the experts who are simply interviewed to take the president’s words to some unintended context. He is being bombarded with possible solutions and clearly does not have the articulatory skill to relate them in detail. This is when we need the press to help us figure out what he’s saying — not what he’s not saying.

These are my own views, expressed as a private citizen, and not offered in my official capacity as an official of Amherst County government. My views are presented here without the endorsement or knowledge of the county board of supervisors.

DEAN C. RODGERS

Lynchburg

Wilder for Ward II

Sterling Wilder, incumbent candidate for Ward ll City Council seat, is a truly amazing and inspiring human being. His accomplishments from the time and resources he has invested in Ward II for over 30 years fills pages.

During his three terms on LCS School Board and since, he has initiated a vast array of programs to mentor and empower young men and others in the community.

From his efforts on countless boards and on council for the past four years to improve neighborhood safety and cleanliness, support community centers, reduce poverty, and promote economic growth, there is hardly a slice of life in Ward II or the city that has not been touched by Sterling’s passionate caring.

Nor is there hardly a community meeting he has not attended! And all this in addition to running the Jubilee Family Development Center, which he founded and which has impacted untold numbers of families and young people for over 20 years, and fostering and caring for numerous children himself!

During my 30 years as a news reporter for WSET-TV and WVTF public radio, I encountered Sterling many times. I found him to be a genuine, honest, deeply caring man, committed and dedicated to the citizens of Lynchburg.

He was anything but the “left-wing politician” that the city Republican Party wishes to portray him as, but a thoughtful, independent thinking man who has followed in the footsteps of the strong African-American leaders of the past decades who worked so hard to make this community a better place for all. In his quiet way, without bluster or desire for the limelight, Sterling has worked hard to get things done.

As a resident of Ward II for almost six years, I am proud to be represented on council by such a fine man.

Please vote for Sterling Wilder on May 19, either at the polls or by absentee ballot.

LIBBY FITZGERALD

Lynchburg

