The question of masks
First, at this point, the medical experts do not have definitive data on exactly how this coronavirus is spreading, but they have a pretty good idea. That being said, any new respiratory illness producing virus should be treated as being able to be spread by all 3 mechanisms: contact, droplet and aerosol.
For protection from contact spread, that means frequent, good hand washing; cleaning of frequently used surfaces (counters, sinks, door handles, door knobs, steering wheels, light switches, etc.); and gloves if you want. Please know that gloves do not repel the virus. Virus can attach to gloves just like your hands.
For droplet spread, masks will protect. Droplets are larger airborne particles produced when you cough or sneeze. They deposit on people’s eyes, nose, mouth and gain entry through mucous membranes. By definition, droplet spread is not an inhalational event.
For aerosol transmission, only N95 respirators, or equivalently rated respirators, will protect. Cloth and surgical masks will not protect against aerosol transmission. Aerosols are tiny airborne particles produced by coughing and sneezing, and also by talking and breathing. For an example of an aerosol, think about when you have walked into a department store and could smell the perfume department before you were in the perfume department — that is an aerosol. Aerosols can remain suspended and viable in the air for potentially hours. They gain entry by inhalation.
I support the use of masks, but they cannot give one a false sense of security, as they will not protect against aerosols. If you have a N95 respirator already, please use it and consider using it to help others at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to help them remain at home. If you do not have a N95, please do not try to obtain one. They are in short supply, and will remain in short supply for the foreseeable future. They are essential for healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients to protect themselves from getting the disease, so that they can continue to treat these patients.
I have found Dr. Michael Osterholm, an Infectious Disease physician and Epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota, to be a great source of reliable information. I encourage everyone to visit the University of Minnesota website and make your own informed decision.
The website is cidrap.umn.edu. CIDRAP stands for Center for Infectious Disease Research And Policy. Click on COVID-19 for numerous articles. After clicking on COVID-19, you can also click on Podcasts. He is doing a weekly podcast. There are four currently available. They last approximately 45 minutes each.
Stay safe.
DR. BRIAN MANDEVILLE
Lynchburg
