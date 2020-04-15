Time to put down labels and unite
Our wonderful country is now facing a crisis that’s not been seen in modern times.
People are sick, people are dying. Does it really matter on your deathbed if you are a Republican or Democrat? I think not. We are all humans. We all laugh, cry, feel pain and suffering and grieve when we lose a loved one or friend.
Division and hatred has never accomplished any good thing in America.
I, for one, work everyday with people who may or may not agree with me politically. So what? Why should that keep us from being good friends and good colleagues?
We all have dreams, goals, desires and ambitions and when we combine them from the left, the right and the middle of the political spectrum we pretty much come up with a better solution.
Now is not the time to play the blame game. It is a time for unity among all Americans. This is not President Trump’s virus, it is not a Republican or Democrat virus.
It is a menace attacking our great nation and the world. In responding to it, many heads are better then one. Sadly, we have lost all sense of respect, civility and decency and are treating one another as enemies. This is unacceptable for success.
At least for the time being, lets lay aside our Republican and Democrat labels and work together to love our neighbor without regard to politics, race, religion or anything else that currently divides us and become humanitarians who serve one another.
May God, whomever that is to you, bless America.
Yes, I’m still “always on the right” but for now, I’m just like you, an American.
Wes Gillespie
Forest
Reelection matters most to Trump
Those of us of a certain age will remember how President Lyndon Johnson decided that trying to end the Vietnam War was more important than his reelection. On March 31, 1968, in a televised address to the nation, Johnson said he would not run, nor would he accept his party’s nomination, for a second term.
“With America’s sons in the fields far away, with America’s future under challenge right here at home, with our hopes and the world’s hopes for peace in the balance every day, I do not believe that I should devote an hour or a day of my time to any personal partisan causes or to any duties other than the awesome duties of this office — the presidency of this country,” Johnson said.
Contrast that with President Trump’s push to reopen the country and get back to business as usual on May 1. Frankly, I suspect nothing is more important to Trump than his reelection and that he would be willing to sacrifice any number of lives to be able to continue boasting about creating the best economy we’ve ever had. That claim is dubious, to say the least.
EDWARD PALM
Forest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.