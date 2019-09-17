Tackling untruths about Democrats
I read Samuel Wellman’s Sept. 11 letter to the editor on the subject of Democrats (“Vote Democratic? Not on your life"). Frankly, I find his opinion of the views of nearly half the nation’s citizens concerning. If anything is to be accomplished, we must acknowledge that the “other” is not evil.
For the benefit of the reader and Wellman, I wish to correct and ask him to reconsider some of the assertions he made.
Firstly, God is not as crucial to the founding of our great nation, as he may believe. While many of the framers were Christian, not all of them were. For example, Thomas Jefferson was a deist and wrote on the separation of church and state.
Secondly, the cost of universal health care has been calculated and would bring us in line with most developed nations.
Thirdly, I dislike President Trump’s effect on the nation (e.g., the Unite the Right Rally). I also believe he is an unfit statesman (e.g., his Twitter tweets). I do not dislike him because of the 2016 election.
Fourthly, you call Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib un-American. How so? Because Omar is an immigrant? As most of our ancestors were. Because they are Muslims? The First Amendment assures that there is no national religion.
Fifthly, a vast majority of our nation believe that better gun regulation is necessary. However, I am yet to meet a Democrat who demonizes gun-owners.
Sixthly, he writes about the encouragement of “sexual perversion,” if you mean by this, as I fear, the Democrats’ support of the LGBTQ community, then I ask you, why do you care what consenting adults do? Do you not believe in freedom?
In conclusion, I am not allotted enough words to correct or question all Wellman’s assertions, but I felt I addressed the most pressing and encourage him to research the Green New Deal and the history of socialism before the cold war. I sincerely hope in the future that he and everyone else will not see one side as an enemy trying to drag us towards doom, but as fellow Americans.
DEVIN KINNEY
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.